SWAC SOFTBALL

MEMPHIS 6, UAPB 2

Former North Little Rock standout Zoe Adebayo drilled a two-run triple in the bottom of the third inning to spark a Memphis rally as it surged past visiting University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff at the Tiger Softball Complex.

Adebayo's hit, which was a shot to right field, scored Kennedy Semien and Arianna Cox-Cole and started a string of six straight runs as Memphis (5-34) stopped a seven-game losing streak. The junior finished 2 for 3 with 4 runs batted in to lead the Tigers. Cox-Cole was 2 for 3 and scored 2 times.

Rylee Dugar went the entire 7 innings and allowed 4 hits while striking out 8 for the Tigers. She also walked two.

UAPB (18-19) did score twice in the top of the third on a two-run single from Jada Carhee to grab a 2-0 lead, but the Golden Lions managed just one hit for the rest of the game. Danika Bryant was saddled with the loss after allowing 3 runs on 3 hits in 2 1/3 innings.