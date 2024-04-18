Three people die, another injured in head-on collision in Farmington





FARMINGTON — A head-on collision Thursday morning resulted in three deaths and one injury, according to Farmington police.

Stephen Kaufmann, 40, of Fayetteville was driving a white Acura at a high rate of speed southbound on Broyles Street about 7:15 a.m., according to a news release from the department. The Acura crossed the center line into the oncoming northbound lane and struck a white Chevrolet SUV head-on.

Kaufmann and his passenger, identified only as a student at Farmington Junior High School, were killed in the accident, according to Lt. Justin Collins with Farmington police. The third victim, a woman and the driver of the Chevrolet, was taken to a local hospital where she died, Collins said.

The accident is still under investigation, but preliminary reports indicate the collision occurred near the intersection of Broyles and Wilson streets.

A passenger in the Chevrolet was taken by Central EMS to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Farmington Fire Chief Bill Hellard said firefighters had to extricate both victims from the Acura and the driver from the Chevrolet.

The accident occurred in a section of Broyles Street with a speed limit of 30 mph, not far from Jerry Pop Williams Elementary School.

Out of respect to the families, Collins said the department was not releasing the names of the other two victims and the injured passenger at this time. The department is “committed to conducting a thorough investigation to determine the cause of this collision,” the news release said.

A third vehicle was also traveling southbound on Broyles and was sideswiped as it was passed by the Acura. The third vehicle sustained only minor damage.

“Our hearts go out to the families and friends affected by this tragic incident,” the release said.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Police Department at (479) 267-3411.

The Farmington School District released a statement on social media saying the district was “saddened to learn of the passing of a member of our student body and two local parents” involved in Thursday’s wreck.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families affected during this challenging time. As a school family, we are united in offering our unwavering support,” the district stated on Facebook. “Additional counseling resources are available for students. Please reach out to your building principals or counselors to assist with services.”