Another prospect praises Mateos





Four-star offensive lineman Connor Howes said he felt an instant connection with University of Arkansas offensive line coach Eric Mateos and that relationship is a prime reason for him planning to officially visit the Hogs in June.

When Mateos talked to Howes about a scholarship offer from the Razorbacks on Feb. 22, Howes said the conversation flowed easily and longer than with most other coaches.

"I got on the phone with Coach Mateos way back -- I think it was like my fifth or sixth offer -- and normally when a coach calls, it's five or so minutes," Howes said. "I was on the phone with him close to 40 minutes talking about everything. Talking about life. It really wasn't like a coach-to-athlete conversation. It was like a father to son. Like I kind of felt that connection. Things clicked right away.

"We're talking. ... It wasn't necessarily about football. It was about life in general. The things I do outside of football. What it's like up there. It felt good and then we text almost every day now. Pretty much every day."

Howes, 6-6, 300 pounds, of St. Cloud, Fla., also has other scholarship offers from Mississippi State, Maryland, North Carolina State, Central Florida, South Florida, Houston and other programs.

On3.com rates Howes as a 4-star prospect, the No. 13 offensive tackle and No. 131 overall recruit in the nation for the 2025 class.

Howes said he plans to make an official visit to Fayetteville on June 21-23. He also has plans to officially visit South Florida.

Mateos recently FaceTimed with Howes and his parents, who are also impressed with the Arkansas offensive line coach.

"We were on the phone for close to an hour with that to just to talk to my parents about everything and any questions that needed to be asked, were asked," Howes said. "My parents kind of fell in love with him with how genuine of a guy he is. Like he said, the last 20 years, he's had 22 guys go to the NFL. That's the definition of showing that he's a coach in not just to win it, but in it for the athletes themselves.

"I definitely think I can get far with him and I just want to take a trip up there and see what it's like and see where it goes from there."

Howes, who reports a 350-pound bench press, a 375-pound power clean and a 505-pound squat, has been selected to play in the U.S. Army All American game at The Star in Frisco, Texas in December.

He said Mateos has talked up the beauty of Northwest Arkansas and the team chemistry within the program.

"Basically like it's like home," Howes said. "He tells me all the time how everyone loves each other There's not hate, there's no fighting, no arguments -- there's love. Nothing but positivity. He wants the best for me and that's what I want, I want a coach that wants the best for me.

"He tells me how beautiful the area is. He told me they have what I want to major in, so that's plus."

Howes, who has a 4.25 grade-point average, is considering forensics or criminal justice as majors in college. He plans to graduate in December and enroll at his school of choice in January.

He was hampered by an injury as a freshman, but bounced back with strong sophomore and junior seasons.

"I just put my head down and get to work and didn't let anyone tell me what I can do," Howes said. "I tell myself what I can do and I got to work and over these past two years -- well basically a year -- I've just gotten after it and it's kind of paid off."

Email Richard Davenport at rdavenport@arkansasonline.com

More News None

Connor Howes highlights

arkansasonline.com/419howes/





Connor Howes





