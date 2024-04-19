Arkansas State University names 3 finalists to lead veterinary college

Arkansas State University has narrowed its search for dean of its College of Veterinary Medicine to three finalists, the university announced Friday.

Arkansas is currently without a veterinary school, but the American Association of Veterinary Medical Colleges is scheduled to visit Jonesboro in July, the next step in accreditation for the college Arkansas State University hopes to open in 2026.

Founding Dean Dr. Glen Hoffsis is currently shepherding the nascent college, which received approval from the Arkansas Higher Education Coordinating Board last summer.

The three finalists to succeed him are:

Dr. Heidi E. Cox Banse, who has been associate dean for educational strategy in the School of Veterinary Medicine at Louisiana State University since January 2022.

Dr. Martin O. Furr, who has served as professor and head of the department of physiological sciences since 2015 at Oklahoma State University, where also became senior assistant dean for clinical programs in 2021.

Dr. Carolyn J. Henry, who has held dual appointments as professor of oncology in the College of Veterinary Medicine and School of Medicine at the University of Missouri since 2008.

"We have been delighted to see such strong interest in this critically important leadership position," Len Frey, executive vice chancellor for finance and administration and co-chairman of the search committee, said in a news release from Arkansas State University on Friday.

"All three finalists have the potential to bring to Arkansas State University the leadership qualities necessary to guide us through the final steps to get the state's only public veterinary college up and running."

The candidates

Banse is an associate professor who earned her bachelor's degree in veterinary science and her Doctor of Veterinary Medicine at Washington State University, according to Arkansas State University. She also has a Ph.D. in veterinary biomedical sciences from Oklahoma State University.

Furr has his Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree from Oklahoma State, as well as a certificate of residency in large animal internal medicine from Marion duPont Scott Equine Medical Center at Virginia Tech, according to Arkansas State University. His Ph.D. is from the University of Maryland, and his master's in health professions education is from Michigan State.

Henry was dean of the College of Veterinary Medicine at Missouri from 2018-2023, according to Arkansas State University. She earned her bachelor's degree at Eastern Kentucky University and her Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree at Auburn University, before adding a master's in small animal surgery and medicine.

'Wise counsel over haste'

In January, A-State began advertising for applicants and nominees for the top role.

The dean will be chief administrative officer for the College of Veterinary Medicine, responsible for its missions in teaching, research and service.

Arkansas State University has forwarded its plans and the Arkansas Division of Higher Education's approval to the American Veterinary Medical Association's Council on Education, the world's leading accrediting body for colleges of veterinary medicine.

"Many thanks to Dr. Frey, co-chair Dr. Travis Marsico, and the committee for identifying exceptional candidates for this critical role for the university and the state," Calvin White Jr., provost and executive vice chancellor, said in the news release. "The caliber of the pool and the institutions they represent demonstrate the committee's diligence and the uniqueness of the opportunity."

"I understand the importance of this hire and how it will forever change the educational landscape in Arkansas," so he will continue discussion of the finalists with other "stakeholders" in the coming days, he added. "I choose wise counsel over haste."

In the works

The veterinary school will complement A-State's existing professional science programs in nursing, health professions and bio-sciences, as well as the New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine on campus, according to the university. Officials say they expect to attract more than 400 students and 40 new faculty and staff.

There are fewer than three-dozen accredited veterinary colleges across the United States, and Arkansas is one of 23 states without any, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association.

A study last year from Mars Veterinary Health found that about 55,000 more veterinarians will be needed by 2030 to meet pet health care needs across the country. Though there are more than 120,000 licensed veterinarians in the country, only about 95,000 are actively practicing, as thousands of older vets have retired in recent years.

A-State's program will be either the first or second veterinary school in the state, depending on when Lyon College opens its veterinary school.

That veterinary school is scheduled to pair with a dental school for Lyon's new Institute of Health Sciences, which Lyon College plans to open in 2025.