The Arkansas Supreme Court released opinions Thursday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the Internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF April 18, 2024

CHIEF JUSTICE JOHN DAN KEMP

CR-22-450. John Patrick Cullen v. State of Arkansas, from Garland County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Webb, J., concurs.

JUSTICE RHONDA K. WOOD

CR-23-318. Wesley Jefferson v. State of Arkansas, from St. Francis County Circuit Court. Appellant's pro se motions for extension of time to file reply brief and to file exhibits with reply brief. Affirmed; motions moot. Webb, J., concurs.

JUSTICE SHAWN A. WOMACK

CV-23-477. Chris P. Corbitt, Esq.; Robert Steinbuch, Esq.; and Ben Motal, Esq., on Behalf of Themselves and All Persons Similarly Situated v. Pulaski County Circuit Court; Eric Higgins, in His Official Capacity as Pulaski County Sheriff; and Barry Hyde, in His Official Capacity as Pulaski County Judge, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Sixteenth Division. Affirmed in part; reversed and remanded in part. Baker, J., concurs in part and dissents in part.

JUSTICE KAREN R. BAKER

CR-22-670. Damien Echols v. State of Arkansas, from Crittenden County Circuit Court. Reversed and remanded. Special Justice Mary Carole Young joins. Womack and Webb, JJ., and Special Justice Marcia Hearnsberger dissent. Kemp, C.J., and Hiland, J., not participating.

JUSTICE COURTNEY RAE HUDSON

CR-23-646. Duane Jefferson Gonder v. State of Arkansas, from Drew County Circuit Court. Appellant's pro se motion for judicial notice of adjudicated facts; motion for permission to file a supplemental motion for judicial notice of adjudicated facts; and motion for rule on clerk. Affirmed; motions denied.