‘Bigger than life,’ Mallett a QB star





FAYETTEVILLE -- The quarterback who came back to Arkansas to help lift his home-state Razorbacks to new heights created a larger-than-life image with a blaze of success and then died too soon last summer.

Ryan Michael Mallett, a native of Batesville, had a legendary arm and presence at 6-6. Paired with the offensive genius of Coach Bobby Petrino, the Razorbacks went 18-8 in his two seasons as the starter and played their way to the Sugar Bowl after the 2010 season for the program's only Bowl Championship Series appearance.

Mallet, who died at age 35 last June after a swimming accident in the Gulf of Mexico, will be inducted into the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame tonight at the Statehouse Convention Center in Little Rock. His mother, Debbie, will deliver the acceptance speech.

Mallett's physical traits had never before been seen at Arkansas.

"I've never seen an arm like his," said DJ Williams, the Mackey Award-winning tight end while with the Razorbacks who now works in Little Rock as a morning anchor at KARK-TV and radio host at KABZ-FM, 103.7. "Never."

After his professional playing career, Mallett got into coaching and was about to enter his second season as head coach at White Hall High School at the time of his death.

Mallett turned in some of the most iconic plays in UA athletics history, including two in one game, to cement his status as an Arkansas football legend.

Mallett threw a deep ball to fellow Texarkana, Texas, product Cobi Hamilton that turned into an 80-yard touchdown on the final play of the first half against No. 6 LSU in Little Rock in the 2010 regular season finale.

On a fourth-and-3 in the fourth quarter of that game, with Arkansas clinging to a 21-20 lead, Mallett feathered in a 39-yard touchdown pass to Joe Adams on a stop-and-go route to beat future NFL star Tyrann Mathieu for the clinching score in a 31-23 win.

The victory over LSU gave Arkansas its second 10-win season in 21 years and clinched a Sugar Bowl berth for a program that had never been on the BCS stage.

"It's so sad that he is not with us," Petrino, who is now back at Arkansas as offensive coordinator, said this spring. "I mean he was an unbelievable player and an unbelievable personality, because he'd walk into a room and light up the room and be happy, talk to everybody and everybody could meet Ryan Mallett.

"He is such a good guy; a good person and he should be in that hall of fame. There's no question about that. He changed our program here I thought."

Mallett, who used to direct cars into the parking lot south of Razorback Stadium with his father, Jim, had dreamed of playing for the Razorbacks, but he steered clear of the chaos swirling around the program in 2006 and signed with Michigan. He went 3-0 filling in for the injured Chad Henne early in 2007 and passed for 892 yards as a true freshman.

But after Michigan replaced Coach Lloyd Carr by hiring Rich Rodriguez, who preferred running quarterbacks to operate his Spread offense, Mallett needed a fresh start somewhere else.

Mallett drove nearly 900 miles from Ann Arbor, Mich., to Fayetteville in early January 2008, and called his dad while sitting in his vehicle in the Broyles Center parking lot adjacent to Razorback Stadium.

"He says, 'I'm looking down at the greatest sight I've ever seen,' " Jim Mallett told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette in 2009. "He said, 'Dad, I'm looking down on this football field. I'm back at home.' "

Mallett was ready to handle the focus and expectations placed on him before taking his first snap as a Razorback.

"I'm in this jersey, which is exactly where I wanted to be," Mallett said while sporting his No. 15 Arkansas jersey in 2009. "I'm excited more than anything because I know we have a special team."

After Mallett transferred to the Razorbacks -- a move for which the Houston Nutt regime, assistant coach Tim Horton and Petrino all deserve credit -- Petrino said he changed the way he structured weekly practice in 2008.

Because Mallett was sitting out as a transfer as the Razorback struggled to a 5-7 record, Petrino said he wanted to start laying the groundwork for 2009.

"That's when I started to do Sunday night practices," Petrino said. "We did Sunday night practices for Ryan to start working the offense, but also for our coaching staff to see Ryan executing the offense and give us energy to attack the week, every week coming in on Monday morning. So, I can't say enough great things about Ryan and what he's done for Arkansas football."

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette captured the anticipation of Mallett's debut in its 2009 college football special section.

"That kid believes he's one of the best players in the nation," Arkansas quarterbacks coach Garrick McGee said that summer. "There's a lot of expectations he puts on himself. I think he'll handle it fine."

He did.

Mallett propelled the Razorbacks to an 8-5 record and a Liberty Bowl win as a sophomore in 2009, then took it to another level the following season while working with a special group of pass catchers in tight ends like Williams and Chris Gragg, and young wideouts Adams, Hamilton, Greg Childs and Jarius Wright.

Mallett passed for 3,869 yards and 32 touchdowns in 2010, marks that still stand as school records, and guided the Hogs to a 10-2 regular-season record. Their only losses were 24-20 to No. 1 Alabama and 65-43 at No. 7 Auburn, which would go on to win the BCS national championship.

He helped put Arkansas football back in the national dialogue as the Razorbacks reeled off six consecutive wins to finish the regular season, entering their Sugar Bowl matchup against Ohio State ranked No. 8. Arkansas would finish 10-3 and ranked No. 12 in the final AP poll after a 31-26 loss to the Buckeyes, which was later vacated by the NCAA due to Ohio State's use of ineligible players.

"His personality was bigger than life," said Gragg, a Razorback from 2008-12 who played three seasons for the Buffalo Bills. "He was a guy that was fun to be around. Every day he was fun and he was always the same guy. Even if he was having a bad day, he would always try to make somebody else have a good day.

"He's a real legend. I mean, you could say a Texas and Arkansas legend with the things he did in high school and the things he did here at the University of Arkansas. Man, he made a lot of plays and we got a lot of wins and great moments. I'm happy I was part of it."





Ryan Michael Mallett





