Bike To Botanical Garden Sunday For Annual Earth Day Festival

Earth Day Festival

WHAT -- The Earth Day festival at the Botanical Gardens of the Ozarks in Fayetteville will feature interactive activities from making sun prints to learning how to recycle and compost. There will be live music by Candy Lee and the Backyard Bugs, March to August and Still on the Hill, and the city will give away free trees and shrubs while supplies last. Guests may bring a picnic or purchase food at Rockin' Rackley's BBQ and Wholesome Smoothies. Lawn chairs, blankets and reusable water bottles welcome. No glass; leave no trace.

WHEN -- 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday

WHERE -- Botanical Garden of the Ozarks, 4703 N. Crossover Road, Fayetteville.

COST -- $10 for adults, $5 for kids ages 4-17, and free for 3 and younger. Free entry and bike valet for bike riders.

INFO -- bgozarks.org; 750-2620

