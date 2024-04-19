Carolina changes its starter

FAYETTEVILLE -- South Carolina junior right-hander Eli Jones (3-1, 3.57 ERA) started the opener of the Gamecocks' first five SEC series, but he won't be on the mound against University of Arkansas starter Hagen Smith (7-0, 1.53 ERA) tonight at Founders Park in Columbia, S.C.

Instead, Jones will start Saturday's second game of the series with redshirt sophomore Roman Kimball (2-1, 4.71) making his second SEC start tonight.

South Carolina Coach Mark Kingston said the change in his starting rotation isn't because he wants his No. 1 starter to avoid a matchup with Smith.

"We've been talking about this for a few weeks now," Kingston said Friday when he met with media members in Columbia. "Eli has been the pitcher that gives us the most length on the weekends of all our starters.

"Genuinely, you would like to have that in the middle game so your bullpen can be really good on Friday, have a day off, and then go on Sunday.

"We have a lot of respect for Hagen Smith, but that's not why this decision was made. We made it because we think it's the best use of our resources that hopefully will help us win the most games."

Smith, a junior left-hander, has 89 strikeouts and 17 walks in 47 innings and is holding opponents to a .138 batting average.

"Hagen Smith probably will be the first pitcher off the board in this year's Major League Draft," Kingston said. "So I look at [facing him] as a tremendous challenge.

"Paul Skenes came in here last year with all the same notoriety."

Skenes, a right-handed pitcher and No. 1 pick in the 2023 draft by the Pirates Pittsburgh, was 13-2 with a 1.69 ERA and 209 strikeouts and 20 walks in 122 2/3 innings last season when he helped LSU win the national championship.

But Skenes struggled in his start at South Carolina. He went three innings -- his shortest outing of the season -- and allowed two home runs in the Gamecocks' 13-5 victory over LSU.

"That's why the SEC is so exciting, because you get opportunities to play against the best," Kingston said. "[Smith] clearly is one of the best, and I think our guys will be excited for the challenge."

Kingston said he considered several pitchers for tonight's start, but decided Kimball was the best option.

"A lot of guys have shown us bursts that they can do it," Kingston said. "But we also have a lot of guys that statistically have been much more successful out of the bullpen. So we're just trying to find the best roles for the most amount of guys.

"Roman gets the nod because he has a .169 opponent's batting average, which is the best on our team. He's been the hardest guy to hit on our team, and his last four outings have been very good.

"We're going with him, because we think he gives us a chance to win."

In Kimball's most recent appearance at Florida last Saturday, he pitched 3 innings in relief and allowed 3 runs, 5 hits and 2 walks with 2 strikeouts in South Carolina's 9-8 victory.

Kimball's first SEC start was at Ole Miss on March 17. He went 1 2/3 innings, but didn't allow a run or hit and the Gamecocks won 6-2.

Nice game

Arkansas right-hander Cooper Dossett, a sophomore from Springdale Har-Ber, pitched a career-long 2 2/3 scoreless innings in the Razorbacks' 5-4 victory over Texas Tech on Wednesday.

Dossett, who came into the game in the sixth inning, didn't allow a hit and had 2 strikeouts and 1 walk on 39 pitches, including 21 strikes.

"I thought he was really good," Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn said. "Stuff was good.

"One time through the order was probably good, and he helped get us through the sixth, seventh [into the] eighth.

"It was at a time when we needed somebody to come in and give us, not just one, but maybe five or six outs."

Dossett (2-0) got eight outs and picked up the victory. On the season, he's pitched 10 innings and has a 3.60 ERA with 14 strikeouts and 3 walks.

Carolina hitters

South Carolina's lineup is led by sophomore right fielder Ethan Petry, who is batting .323 with 15 home runs and 38 runs batted in; junior left fielder Kennedy Jones (.303, 6, 26) and junior catcher Cole Messina (.291, 10, 33).

Fifth-year senior second baseman Park Noland is batting .333 in SEC games and has scored 14 runs.

"Obviously those guys are veteran hitters and they all have power, too," Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn said. "It's not like they're just hitting for an average or getting on base, slapping it all over the place. They're hitting the ball over your head.

"They're all dangerous. You can't really look past one to get to the other."

On the road

South Carolina is 18-4 at Founders Park this season.

"They're really good, tough place to play," Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn said. "It's like all the SEC venues."

The Razorbacks are 3-3 in SEC road games, going 2-1 at Auburn and 1-2 at Alabama.

"It's tough to win on the road," Van Horn said. "You've got to go there and you've got to play hard and play smart and when you get a chance to score, you've got to score. We know what's ahead of us."

In the Gamecocks' first two SEC home series, they had announced attendance of 23,098 for Vanderbilt and 22,121 for Texas A&M.

Listed capacity for Founders Park is 8,242.

"We've got a great team coming in," South Carolina Coach Mark Kingston said of Arkansas. "I feel like we're pretty darn good as well.

"Anxious to see hopefully a full Founders Park rocking and rolling and seeing us play great baseball."

Leading off

Arkansas junior second baseman Peyton Stovall said he doesn't have a different approach whether batting leadoff or No. 2 in the lineup.

Stovall batted leadoff in his first 20 games returning to the lineup after being out with a foot injury. He batted second for two games, then returned to the leadoff spot for Wednesday's game against Texas Tech and hit a leadoff home run in the Razorbacks' 5-4 victory.

"I don't try to think of myself as a leadoff batter, just another batter of the order," Stovall said. "You're really not leadoff except for the first at-bat of the game. That's just kind of my mindset.

"Just hitting wherever Coach [Dave Van Horn] puts me and trying to have quality at-bats and hard contact."

Close calls

Arkansas improved to 7-2 in one-run games by beating Texas Tech 9-8 and 5-4.

"On the pitching side, defensive side, we throw a lot of strikes and we don't make too many mistakes in the field," Coach Dave Van Horn said. "We've been able to stay away from giving up [big innings to opponents]. That's why we've been able to stay in games.

"We find ways to win whether it's with a big hit or bunt or manufacturing or whatever."

Van Horn said the Razorbacks have an "interesting" offense.

"We can be really good sometimes and sometimes it's quick innings," he said. "It can be frustrating, but what we can do -- because we can pitch -- is stay close.

"We're confident. We've just found ways to win. When you don't screw up a lot, you're going to win those one-run games."

Poll talk

The No. 2 Razorbacks will be the sixth team currently ranked in the USA Today coaches poll the No. 21 Gamecocks have played this season.

South Carolina is 6-6 in games against ranked teams, including 1-2 vs. No. 1 Texas A&M, 0-2 vs. No. 6 Clemson, 1-0 vs. No. 11 North Carolina, 3-0 vs. No. 12 Vanderbilt and 1-2 vs. No. 14 Alabama.

Florida was ranked No. 18 last week, but fell out of the poll after the Gamecocks swept three games on the road against the Gators.

"We've played good teams all year," South Carolina Coach Mark Kingston said. "We've played as many top 25 teams as anybody in the country. Our strength of schedule is as hard as anybody in the country.

"We are battle-tested already at this point of the season."