Champion needs

Going to the dentist can be an uncomfortable and scary experience for any of us. But for children with autism and other sensory-sensitive disorders, the bright lights, loud tools, unfamiliar faces and new spaces can often be overstimulating. This emphasizes the need for many families to find an accepting and inclusive dentist for their child.

With April being National Autism Acceptance Month, there's no better time to celebrate differences and create meaningful connections in our communities.

When parents of a child with autism are preparing for their first dental experience, dental professionals must have resources in place to create a safe, comfortable setting. It's also vital to establish a working relationship with the child's parents.

Children with autism encounter significant obstacles in maintaining oral hygiene, both in domestic settings and during dental visits. According to a study reported by the National Society of Medicine, merely 50 percent of children diagnosed with autism adhere to the recommended twice-daily teeth-brushing regimen, while a staggering 61 percent of parents of children with autism acknowledge the challenges associated with toothbrushing. These difficulties are compounded by the fact that up to 90 percent of children with autism contend with sensory processing disparities.

There are a wide variety of stimuli in our day-to-day lives. By knowing the concerns and challenges parents have faced in teaching their children basic oral hygiene, we can better prepare for that first dental visit. Many times, parents will ask to tour dental clinics with their children. By creating a welcoming environment and allowing children with autism to take in their surroundings at their own pace, practitioners can encourage a healthy foundation of familiarity in a dental setting.

In working closely with parents of a child with autism, practitioners can create patient-focused solutions to make each visit to the dentist extraordinary. For instance, if the child brushes their teeth at a certain time of day or expects their favorite toy, a reward or words of affirmation after brushing, it's important that the child's dentist knows. Synchronizing the visual and physical processes of at-home oral hygiene begins to drive normalcy behind dentist visits.

Visual schedules are powerful tools in creating familiarity with steps and processes for children with autism. Many dentists offer images and materials that show children the exact setting, actions, tools and order of their appointment so that they can visualize their visit. Typically, these materials can be requested by parents or created during a clinic visit.

Even simple things we might not think about, such as teaching children to sit back in a reclining chair, can make a world of difference. Parents can practice with their children by having them open their mouths as wide as they can, and then touch and count their teeth. If available, have them gently use an electric toothbrush to simulate dental tools and sounds during a dental visit, or have the child practice biting down on a bitewing (used to take X-rays of your teeth). All of this practice adds up quickly.

As a dentist who has worked with so many different patients over the years, I know that every child's needs are different. By laying the groundwork for inclusive dental care in every clinic, we can empower dentists and hygienists to create new processes and procedures for children with autism.

Finding a dental clinic that prioritizes accommodating practices can make all the difference for your child's dental care. Consider clinics that offer desensitization appointments every three months, allowing children to familiarize themselves with sensory inputs. Additionally, look for facilities with separate, quieter cleaning rooms designed to provide a more comfortable experience for children with autism.

This emphasis on tailored care highlights the importance of teamwork in selecting the right dentist for your child. Teamwork is crucial to building inclusivity. With parents and dentists working together, we can imbue children with the resilience and courage that they need to take on any new situation in life.

We can all be the right dentist for children with autism, so long as we all celebrate differences and champion the needs of every child that walks through our doors.

Dr. Komal Mehra is a dentist at Leap Kids Dental in North Little Rock. She received a bachelor's degree in psychology and completed dental school at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center College of Dentistry, and is an active member of the American Board of Pediatric Dentistry and American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry.