Marriages

Rodney Cooper, 25, and Brooke Meeks, 24, both of Sherwood.

Brandon Bass, 22, of Little Rock, and Bailey King, 22, of Searcy.

Andrew Greer, 28, and Morgan Morrow, 23, both of Roland.

Timothy Blessing, 29, and Heather Wise, 30, both of North Little Rock.

Terrance Whitmore, 36, and Erica Burnett, 37, both of Little Rock.

Michael Britt, 24, and Ashley Stephens, 24, both of Sherwood.

Jason Stachey, 49, and Michelle Stone, 38, both of Royal.

Kaydence Sellers, 19, and Cheyenne Atwater, 20, both of Little Rock.

Chad Ostrom, 33, and Kate Haase, 28, both of Pensacola, Fla.

Divorces

FILED

24-1266. Terrie Marie Frazier v. Caliverts Jarrett.

24-1267. Dymonds Fletcher v. Timothy Holt.

24-1269. William Gray v. Mae Gray.

24-1270. Frederick Young v. Carol Young.

24-1272. Mark Blankenbeker v. Malinda Short.

24-1273. Olivia Kumpe v. Nicholas Kumpe.

24-1275. Robin Ramirez v. Bryan Ramirez.

24-1276. Brandy Hale v. Victor Hale.

24-1278. Holly Perry v. Ian Vest-Gates.

24-1280. Corinthian Williams v. Brandon Adams.

24-1281. Kindra Hernandez v. Misael Hernandez.

24-1284. Sylvia Elizabeth Miller v. Lance Miller.

GRANTED

21-968. Danny N. Shirley v. Laurel B. Shirley.

22-74. Kelly Jarrell v. Autumn Jarrell.

23-3903. Tamerik Pace v. Lillian Pace.

24-16. Kortasia Evans v. Ryan Evans.

24-641. Will Colvin v. Tandy Ruah Colvin.

24-759. Gilda Wright v. Francisco Hernandez.

24-787. Martha Davis v. Jim Davis.

24-797. Dike Chukwuma v. Stephanie Edwards.

24-840. Brandy L. Calhoun v. Erik D. Calhoun.