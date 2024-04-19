Escalation must end now





After Iran's massive retaliation for the Israeli strike against Iran's diplomatic compound in Damascus, it now falls to President Joe Biden to prevent subsequent rounds of escalation from blinding the entire Middle East. Biden must punish Iran diplomatically but also restrain Israel.

Since the sadistic terrorist attack by Hamas against Israel on Oct. 7, Biden has to show his support for Israel, which he again reaffirmed as "ironclad" after Iran launched more than 300 drones and missiles against Israel this weekend. Simultaneously, he has to minimize the death and suffering of civilians in Gaza, at which he has so far failed. And he has to stop the war from becoming regional or global, a prospect because the militias attacking Israel are backed by Iran, which is aligned with Russia and China.

So far, Biden seemed to be successful in deterring Iran from escalating the war. When Iran-backed militias killed three American service members in Jordan, the U.S. retaliated with restraint, hitting only Iranian assets outside of Iran. Tehran signaled that it would also discipline itself--although the extent of its control over its proxies remains an open question.

It was instead Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who initiated this round of escalation. Without informing Biden, he sent warplanes to destroy part of the Iranian diplomatic mission in Syria, killing several top commanders.

It's up to Biden to prevent the worst. Any Israeli counterstrike has to be cleared with Washington and be limited enough so that both Iran and Israel can claim victory.



