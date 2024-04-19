Five people arrested in connection with various charges in Northwest Arkansas

4th Judicial District Drug Task Force

Angela Parish, 48, of 1772 N. Chestnut St. in Fayetteville, was arrested Thursday in connection with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance with intent to deliver. Parish was being held Thursday at the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Bentonville

Jasyn Stewart, 18, of 1303 S.E. 22nd St. in Bentonville, was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault. Stewart was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Rogers

Eduardo Mejia-Duran, 22, of 2421 W. Sunset Drive in Rogers, was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member. Mejia-Duran was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

Dylan Waitt, 32, of 519 Mountain View Ave. in Springdale, was arrested Wednesday in connection with terroristic threatening. Waitt was being held Thursday at the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of $5,000 bond.

Washington County

Randall Smith, 25, of 19886 Cedar Terrace Road in Fayetteville, was arrested Wednesday in connection with residential burglary, third-degree domestic battery, third-degree assault and second-degree criminal mischief. Smith was being held Thursday at the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of $75,000 bond.