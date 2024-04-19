Fort Smith School Board extends superintendent’s contract

FORT SMITH -- The School Board held a special meeting Tuesday during which it completed its annual evaluation of Superintendent Terry Morawski, then voted unanimously to extend his contract by one year.

The board met in executive session for about 2½ hours before voting in public on the matter.

Morawski's contract now runs through June 2027. Dalton Person, board president, said there will be no increase in Morawski's base salary, which this year is $253,839.

Person said the board reviewed 2023-24 goals and also discussed goals for 2024-25 during the executive session.

Morawski joined the School District in 2017 as its chief operations officer. He later became deputy superintendent before being promoted to superintendent in January 2021.