FYI Calendar: ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’ on stage this weekend at WAC

Need to make last-minute plans? We've got you covered! How about a poetry slam? Or laser lights? Or a canon?

Today

All Modern Quilts Show -- Hosted by the NWA Modern Quilt Guild, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. today & 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Southside Church of Christ gym, 919 S. Dixieland Road in Rogers. $5 adults. nwamodernquiltguild.betterworld.org; nwamqg.blogspot.com.

Forensic Anthropology -- With Dr. Erin Kimmerle, noon, UAFS Windgate Art & Design Building, Room 107, & 6 p.m., Breedlove Auditorium, University of Arkansas at Fort Smith. Free but tickets required. uafs.universitytickets.com.

Artist Lecture -- With Madjer Linares, 5:30 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free; register at fsram.org.

Open Mic Poetry Slam -- With the theme "Dreamers and Feelers," 6-8 p.m., King Opera House in Van Buren. Hosted by Arts on Main. Free. artsonmainvb.com.

Weekend Starts -- A series kickoff with laser light show and silent disco, 7-10 p.m. today & Saturday, Fay Jones Woods in the Lower Ramble in Fayetteville. Free. fayetteville-ar.gov/4232/Arts-and-Culture.

"To Kill a Mockingbird" -- With Richard Thomas, 8 p.m. today; 2 & 8 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $52-$125. 443-5600; waltonartscenter.org.

Saturday

Earth Day -- With educational booths, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.,; Birds & Breakfast, 9 a.m.-10:45 a.m.;, Wonders of Wildlife, 11-11:45 a.m.; and "The Trial of Speck L. Kingsnake" at 2 p.m., Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Free. 789-5000.

Signs of Spring and Wild Edibles Workshop -- With an "Edibles of the Forest" Hike at 10 a.m. and "From The Forest to the Table" at 1:30 p.m., both with Dr. Tamara Walkingstick, Devil's Den State Park near West Fork. $15. Register at 761-3325.

Battle of Fayetteville -- Observation of the 161st anniversary with a synopsis of the battle; a program on Lt. Joseph Smith Robb Jr. of the First Arkansas Union Cavalry; and two cannon firings, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Headquarters House Museum in Fayetteville. Free. 521-4681.

Arkansas State Chili Championship -- 12:30-4 p.m., Holiday Island Country Club near Eureka Springs. $8 for tasting. 845-235-3073 or chiliskf@gmail.com.

Embroidery Workshop -- Presented by INTERFORM, 1-3 p.m., 115 W. Emma Ave. in Springdale. Free. Register at eventbrite.com.

Fort Smith Symphony -- "Star Trek Into Darkness," 7 p.m., ArcBest Performing Arts Center in Fort Smith. $25-$65. fortsmithsymphony.org.

Sunday

Artists 360 Full Circle Showcase -- With music by Ashtyn Barbaree, Bernice Hembree, Tomoko Kashiwagi & Modeling and presentations by Kinya Christian, Michael Day and more, 1-3 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Sunday Signing -- With Dana Klisanin, author of "Chronicles of G.A.I.A.," 1-3 p.m., Pearl's Books in Fayetteville. Free. facebook.com/pearlsbooksfayetteville.

Forest Forensics -- With Dr. Fred Paillet, 2 p.m., Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Free. 789-5000.

"Laughs In Spanish" -- Part caper comedy and part telenovela, it's Miami's biggest art event of the year, but Mariana's art gallery is an active crime scene, 2 p.m Sunday; 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 2 & 7:30 p.m. Saturday, through May 5, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $20-$64. theatre2.org.

Clayton Conversation -- "A Graveyard Adventure" with Marcus Woodward, 2:30 p.m., Clayton House in Fort Smith. $10. Reservations at 783-3000.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwaonline.com