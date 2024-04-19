NATIONAL LEAGUE

GIANTS 5, DIAMONDBACKS 0

Logan Webb retired 19 consecutive batters on his way to seven smooth innings and San Francisco beat Arizona.

Webb (2-1) struck out five and induced 13 groundball outs, allowing just two hits and a walk in a game that took only 2 hours, 12 minutes.

Wilmer Flores had a pinch-hit, two-run double in the eighth and Mike Yastrzemski added a two-run single. LaMonte Wade Jr. delivered a sacrifice fly in the third.

Jung Hoo Lee singled twice to extend his hitting streak to 10 games.