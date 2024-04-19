Arkansas football hosting former ACC RB on visit

A former Florida State running back is on an official visit to Arkansas.

Rodney Hill inked with the Seminoles prior to the 2022 season and rushed 77 times for 334 yards and 2 touchdown in two seasons in Tallahassee. He also had 5 catches for 83 yards.

Hill, 5-10, 190 pounds, entered the NCAA transfer portal after the 2023 season and committed to Florida A&M in December, but then reopened his recruitment and committed to Miami (Fla.) before eventually settling on the Rattlers again.

He reentered the portal on Monday. Hill arrived in Fayetteville on Friday morning with his mother.

ESPN rated him a 4-star recruit, the No. 19 athlete and No. 240 overall prospect in the nation for the 2022 class.