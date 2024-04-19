Home runs from Lorennij, Stimis help Bentonville beat Springdale Har-Ber in 6A-West softball

SPRINGDALE -- Alexis Lorennij was happy about her two-run home run in the first inning and even more excited for teammate Ava Stimis, who hit a two-run shot in the sixth.

Those blasts accounted for all of Bentonville's offense in a 4-1 victory over Springdale Har-Ber during a 6A-West Conference softball game Thursday at Lady Wildcat Field.

Lorennij, a freshman catcher for the Lady Tigers, hit an 0-1 pitch over the left-center field fence for an early 2-0 Bentonville lead and scored Amber Turner, who reached on a walk.

"My approach at the plate was like, if I see one right down the middle, if I see one close, I'm just going to bust it," Lorennij said. "Because anything close I was planning on putting something on that ball. That was my plan. I was just ready to get after it and start the game strong."

Bentonville led 2-1 in the top of the sixth when Demi Donahoe reached on a leadoff single. Har-Ber's Cyarah Dotts retired the next two batters to bring nine-hole hitter Stimis to the plate. Stimis ripped a towering fly ball to left on the first pitch she saw to give the Lady Tigers a 4-1 lead.

"Oh I was absolutely hysterical," Lorennij said of Stimis' home run. "I was so happy for Ava. She just had that chance, and she used it, and I was so proud of her for that."

Bentonville Coach Kent Early said Stimis' home run was a "huge moment" for the team.

"Our whole philosophy is 'mudita,' " Early said. "That's a Latin word that says having joy for someone else. Having joy for someone else's success as if it were your own, and that's what we preach."

Early said he learned the philosophy from University of Alabama softball Coach Patrick Murphy around 2012.

"We've used it ever since," Early said.

Bentonville (19-5, 10-2) won its ninth straight conference game after a 1-2 start in league play.

The Lady Tigers got some defensive help in the first when Har-Ber loaded the bases with just one out. Har-Ber's Savannah Woods hit a line drive to Bentonville third baseman Taylor Chrisp, who dove back to third base and doubled off Zyria Palmer to end the inning.

"That was a heck of a play right there," Early said. "Taylor came up big."

Har-Ber came up with its own magic act in the next inning when Bentonville loaded the bases with no one out and Dotts induced an infield fly and struck out the next two batters to leave the score at 2-0.

Har-Ber pulled within 2-1 in the fourth when Woods led off the inning with a base hit and scored on a double by Bryley Bratcher.

After the run, Bentonville pitcher Ryann Sanders retired the next nine batters in a row. Pinch-hitter Jasmine Thomas broke that streak in the seventh with a hit for Har-Ber, but Sanders got the next two batters out to finish the game.

Sanders finished with 7 strikeouts and allowed 6 hits and 2 walks.

Dotts had 10 strikeouts for the Lady Wildcats, allowing 5 hits, 4 runs and 6 walks.

Har-Ber (17-7, 9-3), which has lost four of its past five games, left six runners on base.

"We had chances throughout the game, just like we did at their place the first time we played them," Har-Ber Coach Randy Osnes said. "We've just got to get over the hump. There's some things that we did at the plate that are very uncharacteristic. There needs to be some maturity involved in the fact that, hey, you go down 0-2, they're going to throw you a waste pitch. We're not going to chase stuff just because the guy behind the dish has no zone."

Bentonville now sets its sights on a busy schedule next week. The Lady Tigers play at Rogers Heritage on Monday and host Springdale on Tuesday before a 6A-West showdown at first-place Rogers on Thursday. The Lady Mounties defeated the Lady Tigers 1-0 in the season-opener on Feb. 27. Har-Ber, now in third place, hosts Rogers on Monday.