Hot Springs police: 2 officers justified in use of deadly force

HOT SPRINGS -- Two Hot Springs police officers who were placed on administrative leave after a Sherwood parolee was killed in an exchange of gunfire with the officers following a traffic stop on Albert Pike Road on March 11 were justified in their use of deadly force, Hot Springs police said Thursday.

Police identified the officers Thursday as Alexander Lee and Nicolas Cato, who was shot during the exchange and is still recovering from his injuries, police said in a news release.

"Officer Lee is scheduled to return back to duty. Officer Cato is expected to make a full recovery and will return to duty upon his medical release," the release said.

Jody Lyn Lewis, 45, who previously lived in Hot Springs, was pronounced dead at the scene after the encounter, which reportedly occurred about 9:35 p.m. March 11 in the parking lot of Albert Pike Car Wash, 2000 Albert Pike Road, just east of Atwoods, according to an Arkansas State Police release issued the next morning.

Thursday's release said Lewis, the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, "produced a firearm and opened fire on officers" during a traffic stop, "injuring Officer Cato. Officers returned fire striking the suspect multiple times. Officer Cato was transported to a local hospital for treatment and is currently recovering from his injuries."

"Officers were placed on administrative leave and the Hot Springs Police Department turned over the investigation to the Arkansas State Police," the police news release said.

"The Arkansas State Police investigation concluded and a file was submitted to the Garland County Prosecuting Attorney for review. The Prosecuting Attorney concluded that the officers were justified in their use of deadly force and both officers have been released from administrative leave," the release said.

At the March Hot Springs Civil Service Commission meeting, Assistant Police Chief Shaun Roach said Cato, who was not being identified at that time, was released from the hospital on March 18.

"He had two surgeries, including a full hip replacement, and he's recovering and going to (physical therapy)," Roach said, not identifying the officer as Cato.

He said the officer is interested in returning to duty.

"If physically able, I think he's of the mentality he wants to come back."

Lewis, then listing an address on Rector Street, was previously arrested by Hot Springs police on March 21, 2022, driving a stolen car with a gun and multiple drugs inside. He was also charged with resisting arrest after scuffling with officers trying to take him into custody.

He pleaded guilty on Feb. 7, 2023, to felony counts of possession of a firearm by certain persons, because he was already a convicted felon at that point, possession of meth with purpose to deliver, possession of marijuana with purpose to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, and theft by receiving for the stolen car and was sentenced to six years in prison, but later paroled. An additional count of simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm was withdrawn as part of the plea deal.