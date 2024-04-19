Joe Szuszwalak, a spokesman for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, said the agency waited nearly a year to announce the birth of two more black-footed ferrets at a conservation center in Fort Collins, Colo., that were cloned with genes already used to clone another of the animals because "science takes time and does not happen instantaneously."

Jim Allmon, coroner of Sangamon County, Ill., said remains found by police at a Springfield house were identified as Michelle Bianco, 43, who was reported missing from the area April 8, 2008.

Malin Rostas, 45, of New York City, who's accused of posing as a Catholic priest in a ruse to steal money and valuables from parishes in New York, Texas, California and Oregon, was arrested after attempting to burglarize a church in Moreno Valley, Calif., authorities said.

Frederick Haynes III, 63, pastor at Friendship-West Baptist Church in Dallas, resigned as president and CEO of Rainbow PUSH two months after he was formally installed to lead the Chicago-based civil rights organization founded by the Rev. Jesse Jackson.

Clarisa Figueroa, 51, of Chicago was sentenced to 50 years in prison after admitting to strangling a 19-year-old pregnant woman she lured to her home in April 2019 and cutting the expectant mother's baby from her womb with a butcher knife.

Mohamed Boughalleb, a 60-year-old Tunisian journalist and political commentator, was sentenced to six months in prison for insulting a public official in "another attempt to silence free voices and prevent journalists from doing their job," said Ziad Dabbar, president of the National Syndicate of Tunisian Journalists.

Peter Barca, Wisconsin's revenue secretary, announced his U.S. House bid against Republican Rep. Bryan Steil, who occupies the seat the Democrat had in the 1990s.

Joaquin Guzman, the convicted Mexican drug lord known as "El Chapo," claimed in a letter to a federal judge that staffers at a maximum security prison in Florence, Colo., "have decided to punish me by not letting me talk to my daughters."

Andre Zlattinger, head of modern British and Irish art of Sotheby's auction house, said a full-length, oil-on-canvas portrait of Winston Churchill being sold in London "gives the impression of a man truly concerned with his image."