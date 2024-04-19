Japanese 6.6 quake causes little harm WHO approves simpler cholera vaccine Gunmen kill 4 Pakistan customs officers Top Kenyan general dies in copter crash





Japanese 6.6 quake causes little harm

TOKYO -- A strong earthquake that struck southwestern Japan left nine people with minor injuries and caused damage such as burst water pipes and small landslides, authorities said Thursday. But there was no danger of a tsunami.

The magnitude 6.6 temblor late Wednesday was centered just off the west coast of the southwestern main island of Shikoku, in an area called the Bungo Channel, a strait separating Shikoku and the southern main island of Kyushu.

The quake occurred about 30 miles below the sea's surface and posed no danger of a tsunami, the Japanese Meteorological Agency said.

The Fire and Disaster Management Agency said Thursday that six people in Ehime prefecture, one in neighboring Kochi and two others in Oita on Kyushu island suffered minor injuries, mostly from falling at home.

Water pipes were ruptured at a number of locations in Sukumo City in Kochi prefecture, and grave stones collapsed at a Buddhist temple in Ainan town in Ehime prefecture, according to local media reports.

The Nuclear Regulation Authority said that no abnormalities were reported from four reactors operating at three nuclear power plants in Shikoku and Kyushu.

WHO approves simpler cholera vaccine

The World Health Organization has approved a version of a widely used cholera vaccine that could help address a surge in cases that has depleted the global vaccine stockpile and left poorer countries scrambling to contain epidemics.

WHO authorized the vaccine, made by EuBiologics, which also makes the formulation now used, last week. The new version, called Euvichol-S, is a simplified formula that uses fewer ingredients, is cheaper, and can be made more quickly than the old version.

The vaccine was shown to be help preventing the diarrheal disease in late stage research conducted in Nepal.

WHO's approval means donor agencies like the vaccines alliance Gavi and UNICEF can now buy it for poorer countries. Leila Pakkala, director of UNICEF's supply division, said in a statement that the agency will be able to boost supplies by more than 25%.

Gavi estimated there could be about 50 million doses for the global stockpile this year, compared with 38 million last year.

Dr. Derrick Sim of Gavi called WHO's authorization "a lifeline for vulnerable communities around the world."

More is still needed, however: Since January, 14 countries affected by cholera outbreaks have requested 79 million doses. In January, the U.N. agency said the global vaccine stockpile was "entirely depleted" until the beginning of March. As of this week, WHO said there were 2.3 million doses available.

Cholera is an acute diarrhea disease caused by a bacteria typically spread through contaminated food or water. It is mostly seen in areas that have poor sanitation and lack access to clean water. While most people infected with cholera don't experience symptoms, those with severe cases need quick treatment with intravenous fluids and antibiotics. If left untreated, cholera kills about a quarter to half of people infected.

Gunmen kill 4 Pakistan customs officers

PESHAWAR, Pakistan -- Unidentified gunmen ambushed a vehicle carrying officials from the customs department in troubled northwest Pakistan on Thursday evening, killing four of them before fleeing the scene, police said.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack which happened in Dera Ismail Khan, a district in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan, local police official Nasir Khan said.

The motive behind the attack wasn't immediately clear.

Khan said police transported the bodies of the slain officers to a hospital and officers were still investigating.

Top Kenyan general dies in copter crash

NAIROBI, Kenya -- Kenya's military chief Gen. Francis Ogolla died in a helicopter crash in the western part of the country, President William Ruto announced Thursday and declared three days of national mourning.

The helicopter was carrying 11 people, including Ogolla, when it crashed Thursday and caught fire in a remote area near the border with Uganda, killing nine people onboard, the president said.

It is unclear what caused the crash.

Ogolla, 61, was on a tour of the country's troubled western region that has seen frequent attacks by bandits.

He was appointed Kenya's Chief of Defense Forces in April 2023 after Gen. Robert Kibochi retired.

Political controversy surrounded Ogolla even before his appointment, when he was accused by the country's electoral commission chairman as being part of a national security council delegation that tried to influence the outcome of the 2022 general election against President Ruto.

Ruto later explained that he called Ogolla before his appointment and said that, despite the election controversy, he was the most qualified for the job.





This shows the site of a rock fall following an earthquake in Ohzu, Ehime prefecture, western Japan Thursday, April 18, 2024. According to Kyodo News reports, a strong earthquake hit Ehime and Kochi prefectures in western Japan on Wednesday night, but no tsunami warning was issued. (Kyodo News via AP)







President William Ruto shakes hands Thursday with senior members of Kenya’s military following his presidential address in Nairobi concerning the death of military chief Gen. Francis Ogolla in a helicopter crash. (AP/Brian Inganga)





