Jury of 12 chosen for Trump hush money trial





NEW YORK -- A jury of 12 people was seated Thursday in former President Donald Trump's history-making hush money trial, propelling the proceedings closer to opening statements and the start of weeks of dramatic testimony.

The court quickly turned to selecting alternate jurors, with the process on track to wrap up by the end of the week. Prosecutors could begin presenting their case early next week.

The jury of Manhattanites includes a sales professional, a software engineer, a security engineer, a teacher, a speech therapist, multiple lawyers, an investment banker and a retired wealth manager.

The first-ever trial of a former American president is unfolding in New York during this year's race for the White House, meaning the presumptive Republican nominee will spend his days in court confronted by salacious and unflattering testimony about his personal life while simultaneously campaigning to reclaim the office he held for four years.

He's made clear his determination to use his legal jeopardy, already a central issue in the race against Democratic incumbent Joe Biden, to his advantage. After a full day of jury selection, he complained to reporters that he should have been out campaigning but was in court instead for what he said was a "very unfair trial."

"Everybody's outraged by it," he said. "You know the whole world's watching this New York scam."

Jury selection proceeded at a plodding pace earlier Thursday when two jurors were dismissed, one after expressing doubt about her ability to be fair following disclosure of details about her identity and the other over concerns that some of his answers in court may have been inaccurate.

But lawyers who began the day with only five jurors settled on the remaining seven in quick succession, along with one alternate. Judge Juan Merchan has said his goal is to have six alternates.

The process of picking a jury is a critical phase in any criminal trial but especially so when the defendant is a former president and the presumptive Republican nominee.

Prospective jurors have been grilled on their social media posts, personal lives and political views as the lawyers and judge search for any bias that would prevent them from being impartial.

Inside the court, there's broad acknowledgment of the futility in trying to find jurors without knowledge of Trump. A prosecutor this week said lawyers were not looking for people who had been "living under a rock for the past eight years."

To that end, multiple jurors chosen for the panel acknowledged having personal opinions of Trump or his presidency.

One juror, a man who works in investment banking, earlier described himself as "ambivalent" about Trump, adding, "I might not like some of his policies, but there has been some good" for the country.

A woman picked for the jury said she thought Trump seemed "very selfish and self serving," adding, "I don't really appreciate that from any public servant." Defense lawyers were out of peremptory strikes, which would allow them to dismiss a juror without giving a reason.

The trial centers on a $130,000 payment that Michael Cohen, Trump's former lawyer and personal fixer, made to porn actor Stormy Daniels to prevent her claims of a sexual encounter with Trump from becoming public in the final days of the 2016 race.

Prosecutors say Trump obscured the true nature of the payments in internal records when his company reimbursed Cohen, who pleaded guilty to federal charges in 2018 and is expected to be a star witness for the prosecution.

Trump has denied having a sexual encounter with Daniels, and his lawyers argue that the payments to Cohen were legitimate legal expenses.

Trump faces 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.

He could get up to four years in prison if convicted, though it's not clear that the judge would opt to put him behind bars. Trump would almost certainly appeal any conviction.

Trump faces four criminal cases, but it's not clear that any others will reach trial before the November election. Appeals and legal wrangling have caused delays in the other three cases charging Trump with plotting to overturn the 2020 election results and with illegally hoarding classified documents.

2 JURORS DISMISSED

The jury selection process picked up momentum Tuesday with the selection of seven jurors. But on Thursday, Merchan revealed in court that one of the seven, a cancer nurse, had "conveyed that after sleeping on it overnight she had concerns about her ability to be fair and impartial in this case."

And though jurors' names are being kept confidential, the woman told the judge and the lawyers that she had doubts after she said aspects of her identity had been made public.

"Yesterday alone I had friends, colleagues and family push things to my phone regarding questioning my identity as a juror," she said. "I don't believe at this point that I can be fair and unbiased and let the outside influences not affect my decision making in the courtroom."

Moments later after he dismissed her, Merchan ordered the press to not report the answer to two queries on a lengthy questionnaire for prospective jurors: "Who is your current employer?" and "Who was your prior employer?"

"We just lost, probably, what probably would have been a very good juror for this case, and the first thing that she said was she was afraid and intimidated by the press, all the press, and everything that had happened," Merchan said.

The judge conceded that the information about employers was necessary for lawyers to know. But he directed that those two answers be redacted from the transcript.

Merchan also said he was concerned about news outlets publishing physical descriptions of prospective or seated jurors, asking reporters to "simply apply common sense."

"It serves no purpose," Merchan said about publishing physical descriptions, adding that he was directing the press to "refrain from writing about anything you observe with your eyes."

Some media organizations were considering whether to protest having that onus placed on them. Generally, the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution bars judges from ordering journalists not to disclose what they hear and see in courtrooms open to the public, though there are exceptions, such as when military security is at stake.

New York criminal defense lawyer Ron Kuby said that while judges typically can't control what the media reports, other options are available to protect juror anonymity, including restricting what reporters see and hear in the courtroom.

"There are actions the judge could take," he said. "Courts have extraordinary powers to protect jurors from tampering and intimidation. It is really where a court's power is at its peak."

Merchan seemed frustrated by news reports that included identifying characteristics of potential jurors that had been aired in open court. He said: "There's a reason why this is an anonymous jury, and we've taken the measures we have taken."

"It kind of defeats the purpose of that when so much information is put out there," he said.

He added that "the press can write about anything the attorney and the courts discuss and anything you observe us do."

But he also said he had the legal authority to prevent reporters from relaying employer information on prospective jurors. He added that "if you can't stick to that, we're going to have to see if there is anything else we can do to keep the jurors safe."

Even if specific information wasn't released, there was some concern that enough information about potential jurors would get out that people might be able to identify them anyway.

As an example of what was reaching the public, Politico on Thursday identified one potential juror as "a woman who lives in Manhattan and works as an asset manager." She grew up in England and Hong Kong and lives with a self-employed boyfriend.

Another potential juror was identified as "an attorney for a large media company who lives in Gramercy Park."

On Fox News Channel Wednesday night, host Jesse Watters did a segment with a jury consultant, revealing details about people who had been seated on the jury and questioning whether some were "stealth liberals" who would be out to convict Trump.

"This nurse scares me if I'm Trump," he said. "She's from the Upper East Side, master's degree, not married, no kids, lives with her fiance and gets her news from The New York Times and CNN."

A second seated juror was dismissed after prosecutors raised concerns that he may not have been honest in answering a jury selection question by saying that he had never been accused or convicted of a crime.

The IT professional was summoned to court to answer questions after prosecutors said they found an article about a person with the same name who had been arrested in the 1990s for tearing down posters pertaining to the political right in suburban Westchester County.

A prosecutor also disclosed that a relative of the man may have been involved in a deferred prosecution agreement in the 1990s with the Manhattan district attorney's office, which is prosecuting Trump's case.

Because the juror was questioned Thursday at the judge's bench, off-microphone and out of earshot of reporters, it was not known whether the man confirmed or denied that either instance was connected to him.

Information for this article was contributed by Michael R. Sisak, Jennifer Peltz, Eric Tucker, Jake Offenhartz, David Bauder and Larry Neumeister of The Associated Press and by Jesse McKinley, Kate Christobek and Matthew Haag of The New York Times.

Former President Donald Trump speaks with the media while holding news clippings following his trial at Manhattan criminal court in New York on Thursday, April 18, 2024. (Brendan McDermid/Pool Photo via AP)



Former President Donald Trump appears at Manhattan criminal court during jury selection in New York, Thursday, April 18, 2024. (Brendan McDermid/Pool Photo via AP)



Former President Donald Trump awaits the start of proceedings during jury selection at Manhattan criminal court, Thursday, April 18, 2024 in New York. (Jeenah Moon/Pool Photo via AP)



Former President Donald Trump appears at Manhattan criminal court during jury selection in New York, Thursday, April 18, 2024. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via AP, Pool)



Former President Donald Trump awaits the start of proceedings during jury selection at Manhattan criminal court, Thursday, April 18, 2024 in New York. (Brendan McDermid/Pool Photo via AP)



Former President Donald Trump holds up news clippings as he speaks following his trial at Manhattan criminal court in New York on Thursday, April 18, 2024. (Timothy A. Clary/Pool Photo via AP)



Former President Donald Trump speaks with the media while holding news clippings following his trial at Manhattan criminal court in New York on Thursday, April 18, 2024. (Brendan McDermid/Pool Photo via AP)



Former President Donald Trump awaits the start of proceedings during jury selection at Manhattan criminal court, Thursday, April 18, 2024 in New York.(Brendan McDermid/Pool Photo via AP)



Former President Donald Trump awaits the start of proceedings during jury selection at Manhattan criminal court, Thursday, April 18, 2024 in New York.(Jeenah Moon/Pool Photo via AP)







Former President Donald Trump awaits the start of proceedings during jury selection at Manhattan criminal court, Thursday in New York. (AP/Timothy A. Clary)









