Kentucky basketball transfer lists Hogs in top 5

Kentucky transfer forward Adou Thiero has narrowed his list of schools to Arkansas, North Carolina, Pittsburgh, Indiana and a possible return to Lexington.

ESPN’s Jeff Borzello was first to report Thiero's list.

Thiero, 6-8, 222 pounds, played in 25 games while making 19 starts and averaged 7.2 points and 5 rebounds per game this season. He was second on the team in blocked shots with 27,

He played in 45 games in two seasons at Kentucky. He was an ESPN 4-star recruit as a senior at Quaker Valley High School in Leetsdale, Penn. in 2022.