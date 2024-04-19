The Recruiting Guy

Kentucky basketball transfer lists Hogs in top 5

Today at 10:52 a.m.

by Richard Davenport

Kentucky 's Adou Thiero dunks during the first half of a men's college basketball game against the Oakland in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in Pittsburgh, Thursday, March 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Kentucky transfer forward Adou Thiero has narrowed his list of schools to Arkansas, North Carolina, Pittsburgh, Indiana and a possible return to Lexington. 

ESPN’s Jeff Borzello was first to report Thiero's list. 

Thiero, 6-8, 222 pounds, played in 25 games while making 19 starts and averaged 7.2 points and 5 rebounds per game this season. He was second on the team in blocked shots with 27,

He played in 45 games in two seasons at Kentucky. He was an ESPN  4-star recruit as a senior at Quaker Valley High School in Leetsdale, Penn. in 2022. 

