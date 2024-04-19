KeShone Smith found guilty in murder of Pine Bluff Det. Kevin Collins





KeShone Smith, 23, was found guilty of first degree murder on Friday afternoon by a Jefferson County jury in the shooting death of Pine Bluff Det. Kevin Collins.

Smith was found not guilty of first degree battery charges relating to injuries suffered by Lt. Ralph Isaac and Dave Wright.

A jury of seven men and five women took four hours to reach the decision.

Smith had been charged with capital murder, which can include the death penalty, but the death penalty had been removed from consideration.

Collins and other officers went to the Econo Lodge on Blake Street in October 2020 in pursuit of Smith, who was wanted in Georgia in connection with a murder charge. Gunfire erupted, killing Collins and injuring Isaac and two others.

At mid-afternoon on Friday, the jury was still considering what sentence to give Smith.

This story will be updated.



