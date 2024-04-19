Late heroics by Taveras lift Texas over Detroit

DETROIT -- Leody Taveras scored the go-ahead run on a fielder's choice in the eighth inning and added an RBI single in the ninth as the Texas Rangers beat the Detroit Tigers 9-7 on Thursday.

Taveras doubled with one out and went to third on Marcis Semien's fielder's choice, eluding a tag by Detroit third baseman Gio Urshela. Seager then grounded to first and Taveras scored to break a 7-7 tie.

"He made a great play, " Tigers Manager A .J. Hinch said of Tavares' play. "We made plenty of mistakes today, but that wasn't one of them. It was a baseball athletic play that didn't go our way."

Jose Leclerc (1-1) got the win in relief for Texas, which won three out of four games in Detroit. Kirby Yates earned his second save

Shelby Miller (3-2), the fifth of six Detroit pitchers, took the loss for the second day in a row.

The game marked the major league debut of Texas starter Jack Leiter, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 draft. He was brought up from Triple A Round Rock, where he was 1-1 with 25 strikeouts and three walks in 14 innings over three appearances.

"He was all right," Texas Manager Bruce Bochy said. "He had a little trouble hitting his spots in the second inning, but he came right back in the third and got two quick outs in the fourth before he ran into trouble."

He is the son of Al Leiter, who won 162 games in 19 major-league seasons.

Jack Leiter got off to a strong start, catching leadoff hitter Riley Greene looking for his first strikeout.

Semien, who had three hits, gave Leiter an early run with a leadoff home run. The Rangers added three runs in the second, highlighted by Jonah Heim's two-run home run, but the Tigers evened things with four in the bottom of the second on RBI hits by Javier Baez, Carson Kelly and Riley Greene and a run-scoring ground out.

Adolis Garcia homered to give the Rangers the lead in a two-run third, and Texas added another run in the fourth, when Semien doubled and reached third on an error and scored on a sacrifice fly by Seager.

Bochy's day ended early, He was ejected in the eighth inning for arguing whether a ground ball down the third base line was fair or foul.

Leiter's day ended in the bottom of the fourth. With two out and two on, Kerry Carpenter drove home both runners with a triple to center field, then scored on a double by Torkelson.

He allowed seven runs, all earned, on eight hits in 3 2/3 innings.. He walked three and struck out three.

"Obviously, it's a surreal experience," Jack Leiter said. "It's something you dream about since you were a little kid. Beings around the game always, it's a special day. I know I'm better and I need to be better and I will be better. And that's kind of the frustration is some pitches that I left on the table and some mistakes that I made. "

To make room for Leiter, the Rangers optioned pitcher Grant Anderson to Round Rock.

GUARDIANS 5, RED SOX 4

Carlos Carrasco picked up his first win with Cleveland since 2020 and Andres Gimenez had two RBI to lead the Guardians to a victory over Boston.

Ramon Laureano, Josh Naylor and Jose Ramirez also drove in runs for Cleveland, which took three of four at Fenway Park and improved to a Central Division-best 13-6. The Guardians are 10-3 on the road.

"You want to win every series. Every team talks about it," first-year Guardians Manager Stephen Vogt said. "It's not this new idea, but any time you can go on the road and win a series, especially from a very good team across the way, you feel good about it heading home."

Carrasco (1-1), who re-signed with the Guardians after spending three seasons with the New York Mets, allowed two runs and four hits in 5 2/3 innings. It was his first win with Cleveland since Sept. 20, 2020.

He left after allowing a two-out single to Reese McGuire in the sixth with Cleveland leading 5-1.

"Trying to be too perfect, which led to the first run," said Carrasco, who was with Cleveland for 11 years before being traded in the 2020 offseason. "After that, I went back and thought the same way I did in the bullpen (for pregame warmups). I just went out there and attacked.

"We're winning series. That's important for us."

Emmanuel Clase pitched a scoreless ninth for his fifth save as the Guardians won three games in a series in Boston for the first time since 2000.

Gimenez had two hits while batting leadoff Thursday, and is hitting .293 overall this season.

"He's the Swiss Army knife of the lineup. He hits all over the place," Vogt said. "His at-bats since the start of the year have been phenomenal ... clutch hit after clutch hit."

After starting the season with seven wins in 10 road games, the Red Sox went 3-7 on their first homestand.

Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim, left, and pitcher Kirby Yates (39) celebrate after a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Thursday, April 18, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)



Detroit Tigers outfielder Riley Greene (31) cannot catch a Texas Rangers' Marcus Semien home run in the first inning of a baseball game, Thursday, April 18, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)



Texas Rangers pitcher Jack Leiter throws against the Detroit Tigers in the third inning of a baseball game, Thursday, April 18, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)



Texas Rangers' Adolis García celebrates his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the third inning of a baseball game, Thursday, April 18, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)



Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim celebrates his two-run home run with Wyatt Langford (36) against the Detroit Tigers in the second inning of a baseball game, Thursday, April 18, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)



Detroit Tigers pitcher Kenta Maeda throws a warmup pitch against the Texas Rangers in the first inning of a baseball game, Thursday, April 18, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)



Texas Rangers pitcher Jack Leiter watches from the dugout after being pulled against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, April 18, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)



Detroit Tigers pitcher Tyler Holton throws against the Texas Rangers in the seventh inning of a baseball game, Thursday, April 18, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

