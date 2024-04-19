Crypto-mining rubes

Thank you, Gwen Faulkenberry, for your wonderful clarifying column about Act 851 and the effects on the people of Arkansas. I beg everyone to read this column. The rubes in the Legislature passed this law without reading or understanding it, all except Stephanie Flowers; kudos to her. We are the rubes this nightmare is visited upon.

Now the legislators who are hearing from their constituents are trying to backtrack. The residents trying to sue the crypto-mining operations come up against vast amounts of money on the other side and appear to be outgunned.

The New York Times also wrote a very informative article about Sarah Sanders' White House colleague Mandy Gunasekara, who started the Satoshi Action Fund that wrote Act 851. Apart from the devastating effects on communities, these companies are apparently majority-owned by China. On top of all this, they use vast amounts of energy and get a discount from Entergy! Ms. Gunasekara also rails against what she calls the left's "woke" climate agenda. Where have we heard this before?

ELIZABETH PHILLIPS

Little Rock

Reminder of debacle

I see this debacle of crypto mining very similar to the deplorable check casher/payday lender bill passed late in the 1997 session. That bill was passed without much discussion. Then when the people realized the abuse it caused, all efforts to abolish or amend it were met with overwhelming defense. The few who were making so much money abusing the poor people of the state hired multiple lobbyists to pass on to members various procedures and obstructions to defeat every attempt to protect the public.

There are very few involved in crypto mining, but obviously lots of money to be had at the expense of many.

It appears little will be done by this Legislature to protect the public from those making the money with crypto mining (whatever that is).

CLIFF HOOFMAN

Enola

Cushy and lucrative

I retired a while ago and have been looking for some part-time work, something cushy and lucrative. Then I read about the legislative audit report and saw someone got $2,500 as a "consulting fee" for the purchase of the governor's lectern. So that's my new job: For the bargain rate of $2,000 I will consult with any state agency or constitutional officer, if there's a difference, about any purchase large or small. Not only will this save taxpayer money for my fee, but I guarantee that I will invariably advise: "Don't buy it. You don't need it. It's a waste of money!"

Think of the savings.

And just in case anyone is worried that I'm advertising my services on the opinion page, please note that, like the governor and her video, my tongue is planted firmly in cheek.

STEVE VOORHIES

Fayetteville

Embarrassed by him

Tom Cotton is wrong. Not everyone in Arkansas wants to throw protesters into the river. His statement to that effect was offensive to me, and probably many others who believe freedom of speech and the right to protest make our country better.

Not everyone in this state is an ignorant fool. He embarrasses me almost every time he opens his mouth.

KAREN OWINGS

Little Rock

Old version's better

The new format of the paper is very difficult to read and not easy to print the puzzles when using Windows. It would be so much better if we could return to the old format.

THOMAS PARIS

Centerton

Just move on, please

I do not think any elected official has or should have carte blanche to buy whatever their hearts desire on the people's dime, but I am still amazed at the Podium-gate response and the resources being spent to prove the podium should not have been purchased in the manner it was.

Hasn't that pretty much been remedied and taken off the citizens' tab? Without a precise tally, it seems to me that hundreds of thousands in taxpayers dollars (and people hours) are being spent to prove what we all seem to know. Any other improprieties discovered are still part of a $19,000 mistake in judgment. Does anyone think anything significant will come of all this, other than wasted news time, fodder for opinion writers, and a light slap on the wrist? Does anyone think we'll get rid of the governor over this? This is what we want our elected officials spending their/our precious time and resources on? Ridiculous waste. Let's move on.

The LEARNS Act is overdue, and it's not about closing public schools. It is about giving parents a choice for the school that best fits the needs of their child, paying (finally) teachers a decent wage, and instilling some sense of civic duty to high schoolers. Good (not confused with convenient) schools do not close. We lived and raised our family in Memphis. There were waiting lists for the few good public schools. I also read letters here stating the act is about giving rich folks money they don't need to send their kids to private schools they're already attending. It is for everyone, not just rich folks; and what, you don't think they pay taxes, likely more than most, that go to public education? We were not rich, but we scrimped enough to put our kids in a great parochial school. Our premature twin sons were getting little to no help they desperately needed in public schools. The move to private was life-changing for them. I truly believe their paths would have been much different otherwise.

Public education has been deteriorating for decades, despite the billions that have been thrown at it. Talk about ridiculous waste.

Let parents choose.

TIM GREEN

Little Rock