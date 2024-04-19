LIVE! A Music Calendar

LIVE! A Music Calendar: Sierra Ferrell’s Trail of Flowers leads to Fayetteville tonight

Today at 1:00 a.m.

by Monica Hooper

Sierra Ferrell performs tonight at JJ's Live in Fayetteville. In this AP photo she performs at the Railbird Music Festival June 2023, at The Infield at Red Mile in Lexington, Ky. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
Sierra Ferrell performs tonight at JJ's Live in Fayetteville. In this AP photo she performs at the Railbird Music Festival June 2023, at The Infield at Red Mile in Lexington, Ky. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

It's been a hot minute since we've seen Sierra Ferrell around these parts, but she's bringing her Shoot for the Moon tour to JJ's Live at 7 p.m. today. She'll be performing her rootsy meets pop meets dreamy tunes off of her latest album, "Trail of Flowers." A few tickets were left as of press time Thursday for $29.50 and up. Cat Clyde opens.

ELSEWHERE

Meteor Guitar Gallery -- Protohive, Bellwether Sirens, The Big Sad and Idle Valley, 7 p.m. today; Chad Marshall Band, Akeem Kemp, Divas On Fire, and the Downtown Livewires, 6 p.m. Saturday in Bentonville.

Smoke and Barrel -- Surfwax, The Public, Always Tired and Chrono Wizard, 7 p.m. today in Fayetteville.

The Momentary -- Tower Bar Sessions with harpist Shae Zalenski, 6 p.m. April 18; Jon Batiste, 7 p.m. April 23 in Bentonville.

Jammin' Java -- Buddy Shute, 9 a.m. to noon Saturday in Fayetteville.

Nomad's Westend -- Hush On the Hill silent party with DJs Alfaro, Don D, Psmooth, today in Fayetteville.

George's Majestic Lounge -- Ultra Suede, 6 p.m. then Dexter & the Moonrock with Sawyer Hill (sold out), 9 p.m. today; Ty Myers, 8 p.m. April 24; METZ with Gouge Away and Peach Blush, 8:30 April 25 in Fayetteville.

The Grove Comedy Club --Stewart Huff, April 18-19 in Lowell.

Hero's -- Truck Stop Poets, 8 p.m. today; Hollow Valley Funk and Escape Tones, 8 p.m. Saturday; Held Tight, Ectospire, Ritual Fog and Angel Flesh, 8 p.m. Sunday in Fort Smith.

Neumeier's Rib Room & Beer Garden -- Music starts around 6 p.m. with Uncle Fudge, April 19; Robert Rauch, Saturday in Fort Smith.

The Victory Theater -- Yung Bleu with Livesosa and Sean Fresh, 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Rogers.

The Jones Center -- Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department skating party, 6:30-9 p.m. today in Springdale.

Tontitown Winery -- Sip and Sing starts at 6:30 p.m. with Mountain Gypsies, April 19; Double Wide Trailer, Saturday; 44 Proof, April 26; Bert & Heather, April 27; A&E Music, May 3 in Springdale.

The Bakery District -- Fort Smith Blues Jam, 1 p.m. Sunday in Fort Smith.

Send your music events to Monica Hooper at mhooper@nwaonline.com

  photo  Sierra Ferrell brings her Shoot for the Moon tour to JJ's Live at 7 p.m. today in Fayetteviille. (AP Photo)
  

Upcoming Events