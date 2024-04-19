LIVE! A Music Calendar: Sierra Ferrell’s Trail of Flowers leads to Fayetteville tonight

It's been a hot minute since we've seen Sierra Ferrell around these parts, but she's bringing her Shoot for the Moon tour to JJ's Live at 7 p.m. today. She'll be performing her rootsy meets pop meets dreamy tunes off of her latest album, "Trail of Flowers." A few tickets were left as of press time Thursday for $29.50 and up. Cat Clyde opens.

ELSEWHERE

Meteor Guitar Gallery -- Protohive, Bellwether Sirens, The Big Sad and Idle Valley, 7 p.m. today; Chad Marshall Band, Akeem Kemp, Divas On Fire, and the Downtown Livewires, 6 p.m. Saturday in Bentonville.

Smoke and Barrel -- Surfwax, The Public, Always Tired and Chrono Wizard, 7 p.m. today in Fayetteville.

The Momentary -- Tower Bar Sessions with harpist Shae Zalenski, 6 p.m. April 18; Jon Batiste, 7 p.m. April 23 in Bentonville.

Jammin' Java -- Buddy Shute, 9 a.m. to noon Saturday in Fayetteville.

Nomad's Westend -- Hush On the Hill silent party with DJs Alfaro, Don D, Psmooth, today in Fayetteville.

George's Majestic Lounge -- Ultra Suede, 6 p.m. then Dexter & the Moonrock with Sawyer Hill (sold out), 9 p.m. today; Ty Myers, 8 p.m. April 24; METZ with Gouge Away and Peach Blush, 8:30 April 25 in Fayetteville.

The Grove Comedy Club --Stewart Huff, April 18-19 in Lowell.

Hero's -- Truck Stop Poets, 8 p.m. today; Hollow Valley Funk and Escape Tones, 8 p.m. Saturday; Held Tight, Ectospire, Ritual Fog and Angel Flesh, 8 p.m. Sunday in Fort Smith.

Neumeier's Rib Room & Beer Garden -- Music starts around 6 p.m. with Uncle Fudge, April 19; Robert Rauch, Saturday in Fort Smith.

The Victory Theater -- Yung Bleu with Livesosa and Sean Fresh, 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Rogers.

The Jones Center -- Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department skating party, 6:30-9 p.m. today in Springdale.

Tontitown Winery -- Sip and Sing starts at 6:30 p.m. with Mountain Gypsies, April 19; Double Wide Trailer, Saturday; 44 Proof, April 26; Bert & Heather, April 27; A&E Music, May 3 in Springdale.

The Bakery District -- Fort Smith Blues Jam, 1 p.m. Sunday in Fort Smith.

Send your music events to Monica Hooper at mhooper@nwaonline.com