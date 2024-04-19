Marion, Catt blank Wynne

5A-EAST BASEBALL

Marion 6, Wynne 0

MARION --- Marion pitcher Carson Catt reached back and fired a pitch in the seventh inning of Thursday's nonconference baseball game with Wynne.

As he approached the front of the mound, Catt lost his balance and fell to the turf with a laugh.

It was basically Catt's only misstep of the day.

The junior fired a complete game three-hitter against Wynne, striking out six and helping the Patriots lock down their third straight shutout in a 6-0 victory.

The offense did its part for Marion (16-6, 8-2 5A-East), scoring two runs in each of the first, fourth and sixth innings. Junior third baseman Cohen Bumbaugh was 2 for 3 with 2 runs scored and 1 RBi.

Wynne right-hander Sy Marrs took the loss after working 4 2/3 innings, allowing 5 hits and 4 runs. Walker Barnett recorded two hits for the Yellowjackets.

Marion shortstop Matthew Kearney led off the bottom of the first inning with a walk, and catcher Landon Miller was hit by a pitch with one out.

Kearney scored on a passed ball, and courtesy runner Trey Fleming scored from second and Marion led 2-0 after an inning.

Marion center fielder Parker Nash walked leading off the fourth inning and scored on Bumbaugh's double a batter later. Solomon Flores drove in Bumbaugh with a single as Marion stretched its lead to 4-0.

Bumbaugh sparked another Marion rally in the sixth when he led off with a single, followed by a Flores walk. A Kearney bunt single scored Bumbaugh, and a Brody Byrd groundout capped the scoring.

Catt faced the minimum through two innings, and he worked around a Barnett single in the third to maintain the shutout.

Wynne got a walk from Cooper Thompson and a hit from Barnett in the fifth with two out, but Catt induced a groundout to end the threat.

Catt worked a perfect seventh inning to close out the Yellowjackets.