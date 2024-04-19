



Tyler Perry has signed a new, nonexclusive deal with BET to ensure fresh seasons of eight existing shows as well as a new series. This replaces his existing deal from 2017 with BET's parent company Paramount. He was required at the time to create at least 90 episodes of new comedic and dramatic series for BET and related networks. So far, he has generated more than 700 episodes of TV shows for BET, Nickelodeon and BET+ -- a streaming service in which Perry, 54, has a minority stake. "Our programming partnership with Tyler -- undoubtedly the largest deal ever in the industry with a Black creator -- has been hugely successful; delivering the number one series across all TV among Black audiences and five of the top 10 series on cable among Black viewers," said Scott Mills, president and chief executive officer of BET Media Group, in a news release. Perry also has a deal with Netflix for films and TV, and a four-film commitment with Amazon.

A Pennsylvania school board canceled an anti-bullying speech by actor Maulik Pancholy, who is gay, after board members raised concerns about his "lifestyle," prompting anger from the surrounding community. The Cumberland Valley School District school board voted unanimously to pass a motion to cancel Pancholy's speech next month at Mountain View Middle School in Mechanicsburg. Pancholy played the assistant to Alec Baldwin's character on the TV show "30 Rock" and voiced Baljeet in the cartoon "Phineas and Ferb." He is also an author who has written children's books, including "The Best At It," about a gay Native American boy named Rahul and his experience dealing with bullying in a small Midwest town. Kelly Potteiger, a newly elected board member and member of the local chapter of Moms for Liberty, voiced concerns that Pancholy would discuss his children's books, which deal with the bullying faced by its LGBTQ+ characters, or his own experience with "anti-bullying and empathy and inclusion." On his website, Pancholy calls himself an "activist" who works on social justice causes. But board members cast his work as political and said they worried his speech could violate a district policy barring political events. "It's not discriminating against his lifestyle," Potteiger said. "He did say that that's not the topic, but that's what his books are about." Trisha Comstock, who has two sons enrolled in the school district, started an online petition to reinstate the event. By late Wednesday, the petition had gotten more than 1,000 signatures. It wasn't immediately clear how the speaking event came about or if the board's view reflected that of administrators. Pancholy did not immediately respond to messages sent Wednesday. The Mountain View Middle School principal did not immediately respond to a request for comment.





