Naturals pitchers strike out 16

NATURALS 7, ROCKHOUNDS 1

Northwest Arkansas broke open a tight game with a four-run fifth inning en route to a win over Midland on Thursday night at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale.

The Naturals picked up back-to-back wins for the second time in the season. Leonel Valera's two-run double was the big hit during the four-run fifth, which gave them a 6-1 cushion off Midland starter J.T. Ginn (1-1).

Peyton Wilson and Leonel Valera led Northwest Arkansas with two hits each. Luca Tresh, Josh Lester and Valera drove in two runs each.

Northwest Arkansas starter Mason Barnett (1-0) picked up the win, allowing 1 run on 2 hits over 5 innings with 10 strikeouts and 1 walk. Naturals pitchers combined to struck out 16 RockHounds.

Midland took a 1-0 lead in the top of the third on Caeden Trinkle's RBI triple into the right-field corner with one out. But Barnett got back-to-back strikeouts to end the threat.

Northwest Arkansas responded in the bottom of the inning as Lester slapped a two-run single into left field to give the Naturals a 2-1 lead. The Naturals added a run in the third on an RBI single by Tresh to lead 3-1.