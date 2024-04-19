Share price released

by Montrose Group

North Little Rock-based Montrose Environmental Group said Thursday the pricing of its underwritten public offering will be $37.15 per share.

Montrose plans to use the funds from the offering for a variety of general corporate purposes including acquisitions. The price per share is before underwriting discounts or commissions, according to a news release. If all options are exercised and shares sold, the move should raise a little more than $128 million.

Montrose shares rose $4.77 or nearly 13% to close Thursday at $41.92. Shares have traded as low as $21.96 and as high as $45.96 over the past year.

In August, Montrose said it acquired water treatment specialist company Vandrensning in Denmark, its first foray into Europe. In May the company acquired Calgary, Alberta-based Matrix Solutions Inc.

The public offering was announced previously and will be made up of up to 3.45 million shares of Montrose's common stock if all options are exercised. The offering is expected to close on Monday subject to compliance with closing conditions, the company said in a release.

-- John Magsam

Ibotta shares up 33%

after debut on NYSE

NEW YORK -- Shares of Ibotta, a Walmart-backed digital company that offers customers cash-back rewards and rebates on grocery brands ranging from Nestle to Coca-Cola, rose 33% Thursday in its Wall Street debut on the New York Stock Exchange.

The stock, which trades under the ticker "IBTA," opened at $117, well above the $88 offering price and outside of the originally expected pricing range of $76 and $84 per share. The shares rose $15.25 to close Thursday at $103.25.

The Denver company, founded by lawyer Bryan Leach in 2011, works with more than 850 different clients and represents 2,400 consumer packaged brands, according to its prospectus filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Walmart, Family Dollar, Kroger and other major retailers use Ibotta's artificial intelligence-enabled software, which delivers promotions that match customers' purchasing behavior.

Walmart is listed among the company's stockholders with a 5% or greater share, according to Ibotta's filing.

-- The Associated Press

Index swoops 11.69

to wrap up at 871.81

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Wednesday at 871.81, down 11.69 points.

"Equities failed to sustain a morning bounce and closed moderately unchanged ahead of Friday's monthly option expiration as the information technology and consumer discretionary sectors led the decline," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.