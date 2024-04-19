North Little Rock Police investigating fatal shooting on Locust Street

The North Little Rock Police Department is investigating the fatal shooting of one male that occurred Thursday night, the agency announced.

Around 8:33 p.m., NLRPD officers responded to the 1700 block of Locust Street, near Homes at Pine Crossing. When the officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He later died at the scene.

The name of the victim will not be released until his next of kin is notified.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact the North Little Rock Police Department Tip Line at (501) 680-8439 or Detective Cody Stroud at (501) 975-8771.