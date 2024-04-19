National Park College hires Wade Derden as 5th president





In a special called meeting Thursday night in the Ray and Pat Smith Conference Room at the Gerald Fisher Campus Center, the National Park College Board of Trustees voted unanimously to hire Wade Derden as the college's fifth president.

Derden, executive vice president for advancement and government relations at National Park College, will take over for outgoing President John Hogan at the end of June.

"I'm very excited, obviously," Derden said. "A little speechless, in fact. When I was introduced just then and the vote happened, I was just trying to soak in the moment. ... First of all, my time here on the campus, it's just been such a perfect place to work, and so I'm excited to continue that here and just to carry that forward."

Derden has been at NPC since 2011. Growing up in central Arkansas, he has spent over 20 years in higher education, first as a part-time instructor at ASU-Beebe on the Little Rock Air Force Base and at Pulaski Technical College in North Little Rock. He later became a full-time faculty member at Pulaski Tech where he taught history, political science and the humanities. At NPC, he chaired the Social Science Division and served as vice president for academic affairs before coming into his present role in April 2023.

"The campus is always changing and I look forward to being part of that change and just working with the team," he said. "We have a great leadership team, and from the top to bottom, this campus is so strong. We love students and love the community and I think more than anything, we're going to continue doing that."

NPC Board of Trustees board member and chair of the search committee, Jim Hale, said from the 56 original candidates, the board felt like there were two or three that had great leadership skills to lead the college but that Derden stood out.

"With Dr. Derden, I mean, he's got a tenured track record in the administration here. We know what we got. We felt like it was a win situation. Everybody knows him, he knows our campus. He just has great skills, a great background, and we were very confident that he's the man to us to the next generation," he said.

NPC Board of Trustees Chair Joyce Craft said Derden went through a rigorous interview process and it became clear he was the right pick.

"He stood out," she said. "He's a visionary. He's already thought about what he wants to accomplish at NPC. He believes in the vision that NPC has. He's known on the state level and the regional level. He's participated in higher ed learning. He knows the legislators. He's committed to the foundation. He's committed to student success. He's committed to all of the projects that we have going. He's been a part of it.

"He knows this institution in and out. He knows where the gaps are. He has some big shoes to fill, Dr. Hogan's, but I believe he's going to use his own shoes to move National Park forward.

Derden received his doctorate in public policy from the University of Arkansas. Appointed to the University of Arkansas's Criminal Justice Institute Board of Advisors by Gov. Asa Hutchinson, he is also a peer reviewer for the Higher Learning Commission.



