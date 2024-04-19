Off balance





Early jitters cost the University of Arkansas gymnastics team, which failed to advance out of their semifinal at the NCAA Championships on Thursday afternoon.

The No. 10 seed Razorbacks started on the balance beam, the most nerve-tweaking event in the competition, and had a trio of significant mistakes. When the Razorbacks could not right the ship on the second rotation on their top event, the floor exercise, they had fallen too far behind to catch up.

Competing at its first NCAA Championships since 2018, Arkansas scored a 196.475 to finish in last place in the afternoon semifinal at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth.

No. 2 seed LSU took the semifinal with a blistering 198.1125, its second-highest score ever at the NCAA Championships. The Tigers advanced to Saturday's national finals along with No. 3 California, which scored 197.7125, while Stanford (197.075) was eliminated along with the Razorbacks.

"First of all, I'm really proud of the team," fifth-year Arkansas Coach Jordyn Wieber said. "It's been an incredible year with so many highlights and great moments. Just getting to this competition was an incredible accomplishment.

"Although this was not our best meet of the season, just so many things to be proud of. We definitely learned a lot. The team's going to take everything they learned, not only from this meet but the whole season ... and really continue to build on it and go up from here."

The Arkansas athletes were off their game nearly from the outset, with the team total their third-lowest of the season and only their fourth score of less than 197 out of 15 competitions.

The Razorbacks needed 21 routines to hit their first and only 9.9-plus of the competition Thursday, with sophomore Reese Drotar scoring 9.925.

Drotar earned All-America status for her performance on the uneven bars, which featured a stuck landing. She tied for first place in the competition along with LSU's Haleigh Bryant and three gymnasts competing as individuals: Georgia's Lily Smith, Boise State's Courtney Blackson and Washington's Skylar Killough-Wilhelm.

Bryant seized the all-around crown with a 39.7125, followed by Cal's Mya Lauzon and Stanford's Anna Roberts, who tied for second by scoring 39.6375.

The Razorbacks had no other podium finishers, with sophomore Frankie Price's 9.8875 on the floor exercise coming the closest in a tie for 13th.

Arkansas junior Kalyxta Gamiao had yet another consistent showing with a 9.85 on the balance beam and a 9.825 on the floor exercise.

Gamiao, Arkansas leadoff competitor on the balance beam, had only tiny deductions, followed by junior Maddie Jones (9.8125) and sophomore Cally Swaney (9.85), keeping the Razorbacks within striking distance halfway through the first rotation.

However, sophomore Cami Weaver (9.6625) and freshman Hailey Klein (9.6375) had to make saves on balance checks, then Sirena Linton was forced put both hands on the beam on a slip, to trigger a three-tenths deduction. Linton scored 9.4625, and the Razorbacks, despite no falls, opened with a 48.8125, their second-lowest balance beam score of the season and only their fifth event score in the 48s this season.

The Razorbacks could not build momentum on their top event in the second rotation with tough scoring from the panel of six judges keeping their scores in the 9.8s. Junior Leah Smith stepped out of bounds at the end of her first tumbling pass, her first such error of the season, and tallied a 9.625.

Arkansas' floor exercise score of 49.1375 was its lowest of the season behind the 49.3 the Razorbacks scored at the SEC Championships.

Arkansas was 0.825 points out of second place at the halfway mark.

The Razorbacks finally got some momentum going in the third rotation on the vault with three consecutive scores of 9.875 or better from Weaver, Smith and Price. Klein (9.85) and sophomore Lauren Williams (9.825) also turned in solid scores behind freshman Dakota Essenpries' 9.7625 to give Arkansas a 49.325, its best rotation score of the meet.

The tough judging followed the Razorbacks to the bars, which was highlighted by Drotar's nearly flawless routine and a 9.875 from senior Jensen Scalzo, which tied for 15th place.





Arkansas Kalyxta Gamiao performs her floor routine, Friday, January 12, 2024 during a gymnastics meet at Barnhill Arena in Fayetteville. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)





