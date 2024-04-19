HORSE RACING

Judge denies Baffert request

A judge has denied a request by the owner of Bob Baffert-trained Arkansas Derby winner Muth for the colt to run in next month's 150th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs. Jefferson County Circuit Judge Mitch Perry declined Thursday to grant a temporary injunction to Zedan Racing Stables, which had argued that the ban of Baffert was "illegal." Muth won the Arkansas Derby on March 30 but is ineligible to receive the 100 points that would have put him in the Run for the Roses because of Baffert's suspension. ZRS sued Churchill Downs days later. In his ruling, Perry expressed concern about "innocent third parties" having to remove eligible horses from the Derby on May 4 to accommodate the horse trained by the Hall of Famer, whose suspension by Churchill Downs was extended through 2024. Eric Andrus, a spokesman for ZRS, said an emergency appeal would be filed "as soon as possible."

GOLF

Scheffler struggles, shoots 69

Scottie Scheffler is running on fumes after an exhausting Masters victory just four days ago. He hit a shank from a bunker. He nearly lost his mind from mud on his golf ball. And he still managed a 2-under 69 at the RBC Heritage on Thursday. J.T. Poston set the pace on an idyllic day on Hilton Head Island with nine birdies -- six of them in a seven-hole stretch -- for a 63 that gave him a two-shot lead over Collin Morikawa and Seamus Power. Ludvig Aberg, the runner-up at Augusta, was in the group another shot behind. Rory McIlroy birdied his last two holes to salvage a scrappy day with the irons for a 67. Thousands of fans lined the fairways of Harbour Town to see Scheffler, the Masters champion who is going for his fourth win in his last five tournaments. There were times Scheffler didn't look like the No. 1 player in the world, and he figured that would be the case with very little time to prepare. Former University of Arkansas golfer Taylor Moore stands at 3-under 68.

Korda two back in LPGA

Nelly Korda, who is looking to tie an LPGA Tour record with her fifth consecutive win, shot a 4-under 68 on Thursday in the opening round of the Chevron Championship, leaving her two shots behind leader Lauren Coughlin in the year's first major. Coughlin shot a bogey-free 66 in windy conditions at Carlton Woods, which is hosting the event for the second time. The top-ranked Korda is seeking her second major after winning the Women's PGA Championship in 2021. She could join Nancy Lopez (1978) and Annika Sorenstam (2004-05) as the only players to win five consecutive LPGA events. Korda said she was battling fatigue from recent tournaments at the beginning of her round. Former University of Arkansas golfers Gaby Lopez and Stacy Lewis are both at 2-over 74. Maria Fassi (Razorbacks) shot a 3-over 75.

Bryan surges in Corales

Wesley Bryan chipped in for eagle early and for birdie late, giving him a 9-under 63 on Thursday for a three-shot lead in the Corales Puntacana Championship, a PGA Tour event held the same week as a place he'd rather be. Bryan birdied his last two holes to stretch his lead to three shots over five players, a group that includes former PGA Tour winners Charley Hoffman and Troy Merritt, along with tour rookie Parker Coody. The tournament is held opposite the RBC Heritage, site of Bryan's only PGA Tour victory. Former University of Arkansas golfer Nico Echavarria completed his first round with a 1-under 71. Andrew Landry (Razorbacks) shot an even-par 72. Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Razorbacks) posted a 2-over 74.

BASEBALL

MLB suspends Pirates pitcher

Pittsburgh Pirates left-hander Aroldis Chapman was suspended two games and fined an undisclosed amount Thursday for his "inappropriate actions" against the New York Mets three days earlier. Michael Hill, Major League Baseball's senior vice president for on-field operations, made the announcement and said Chapman's suspension begins Friday when the Pirates are scheduled to host Boston. Chapman could appeal, which would delay the punishment until that process is complete. Chapman (0-1) was ejected by plate umpire Edwin Moscoso after Harrison Bader doubled in the eighth inning of the Pirates' 6-3 loss to the Mets.

FOOTBALL

Packers sign OT Dillard

Offensive tackle Andre Dillard signed with the Green Bay Packers on Thursday, one month after the Tennessee Titans released him. Dillard, 28, made 10 starts and played 16 games at left tackle for the Titans last season, but was benched at one point in the season as the Titans started four different players at that spot. Before joining the Titans, Dillard spent his first four seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, who selected him out of Washington State with the 22nd overall pick in the 2019 draft. Dillard has played 59 regular-season games with 19 starts.

TENNIS

Ruud advances in Barcelona

Casper Ruud defeated Jordan Thompson in straight sets to earn his season-leading 26th win and secure a spot in the quarterfinals of the Barcelona Open on Thursday. The third-seeded Norwegian won 6-1, 6-4 to move one victory ahead of Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner in 2024. Ruud, ranked No. 6, is trying to reach his fourth final this year, having lost in Los Cabos, Acapulco and Monte Carlo. He will next face 40th-ranked Italian Matteo Arnaldi, who defeated Marco Trungelliti 6-3, 6-0 at the clay-court tournament.

Swiatek earns GP victory

Top-seeded Iga Swiatek beat Elise Mertens 6-3, 6-4 to advance to the Porsche Grand Prix quarterfinals on Thursday in Stuttgart, Germany. The top-ranked Swiatek will face next Emma Raducanu, who knocked out Linda Noskova 6-0, 7-5. Earlier, fourth-seeded Elena Rybakina battled her way into the quarterfinals in a roller coaster 7-6 (3), 1-6, 6-4 victory over Veronika Kudermetova.