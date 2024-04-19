100 years ago

April 19, 1924

VAN BUREN -- With blood substituted for oil, this little town became a veritable Teapot dome today, with the mayor, a bacteriologist and the Police Department pitted against a neighborhood and resident generally regarding the origin of a "mystery grave," with apparently "blood-clotted earth" near by, discovered under a house recently by a carpenter sent to make repairs. Residents of the exclusive residence section in which the discovery was made have been laughing at the investigations, card on by Mayor Martin on the strength of the bacteriologist finding that the earth was stained the human blood.

50 years ago

April 19, 1974

PINE BLUFF -- Clovers Holden, 28, who worked a month as a Pine Bluff patrolman; was arrested Wednesday as an Army deserter. Police chief Cleddie Shock said Thursday that Holden, of Los Angeles, was hired as a patrolman March 16. He was fired Tuesday before Shock knew of the federal charge against him. Holden was placed in the Jefferson County Jail. Before Holden was hired, the Pine Bluff police Department asked the National Crime Information Center at Washington if Holden had an arrest record. The inquiry came back negative, and Holden was placed on the payroll following his acceptance by the Pine Bluff civil Service Commission.

25 years ago

April 19, 1999

Sniffing out the airborne skin flakes of a victim hidden in the dense woods of western Pulaski County was little more than puppy's play Sunday for Roper, a 105-pound, long-haired German shepherd. The dog sniffed out the supposed unconscious man as if he were a dish of kibble. "His response time is good and the way he waited a few seconds before letting his handler know he found the victim is normal," said Sandra Anderson, an instructor with Canine Solutions Inc., a Ruckersville, Va., search and rescue education company. Anderson was observing the friendly fur-covered people-finder's search style and coaching his owner, Terry Jones, on techniques to improve the dog's response. Roper and Jones are from Mendan, Mo. Roper's mission is to smell the ground, trees and logs and discover the lost human hidden in the Ferndale woods. Jones gives him the search command.The dog's nose stays close to the ground. A few whiffs later, Roper finds a man slumped under a log. He sniffs the man's limp body and waits for a response. Nothing happens. He heads back to his handler and jumps on Jones, who asks him to take her to the body.

10 years ago

April 19, 2014

More than 3,000 Arkansans with disabilities are waiting for services to help them live outside state institutions, a group of health-care officials were told during the Arkansas Health Disparities Conference on Friday. Keith Vire, Arkansas Support Network chief executive officer, was a part of a panel at the annual conference at the Donald W. Reynolds Center for Enterprise Development in Fayetteville. Discussions at the event focused on a variety of topics, including services for the elderly, heath needs of college students and the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act's effect on those with disabilities.The Affordable Care Act was passed in 2010, and portions of the act have been implemented. The Community First Choice Medicaid option is set to begin in July, Vire said.