Residents express concerns over annexation plans in Siloam Springs

SILOAM SPRINGS -- Area residents who attended a town hall event April 11 at City Hall expressed concerns about the possibility of land in the county being annexed into Siloam Springs.

The city is preparing an annexation ordinance ahead of a referendum set for the general election in November, according to a news release from Megan Whitworth, communications manager for the city. The annexation area covers approximately 1,785 acres.

The annexation areas are to the northeast and southeast of the city limits, according to a proposed annexation map.

Siloam Springs residents and landowners affected by the proposed annexation will be able to vote on the issue, according to the city's website.

The purpose of the town hall was to inform residents of the possible annexation, according to city staff.

Caroline Geer, who lives in town, attended the town hall and said there needs to be discussion about when land is going to be annexed.

"I know that the city is concerned about Davidson Road," Geer said. "But there are many roads around where I live in town that need work."

Annexation is being considered for multiple reasons, according to an information packet provided by city staff at the meeting.

Grand River Dam Authority, the city's utility provider, is increasing rates. Annexation will expand the city's customer base, which will help maintain utility rates at their current level, the packet states.

Siloam Springs is growing at approximately 3% a year, adding around 200 to 300 people annually, according to information in the packet. The city's population was 17,287 as of the 2020 census.

Growth means there will be a greater demand for housing, and annexation is the best tool the city has to help manage responsible growth into rural areas, according to the city.

Larry Henso, who lives in the county, said he has an artesian well for water and a septic tank. The only utility Henso has from the city is electricity, he said.

"I just want to stay in Benton County," Henso said. "But I know eventually they'll probably put us all in the city anyway."

Comments from the town hall will be combined with those from a panel discussion set for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 400 N. Broadway St. The feedback will be reported to the city Board of Directors, according to Kris Paxton, community development director.

Audience participation won't be included during the roundtable meeting, according to a city news release Monday.

Whitworth added the reason audience participation won't be included is because the meeting is specifically for stakeholders to discuss annexation. Stakeholders will include city and county residents, the mayor, a Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce representative, a member of the Planning Commission and Utility Commission and several city staff members.

"We understand the importance of collaborative decision-making in shaping the future of Siloam Springs," Paxton said in the release. "This roundtable meeting serves as a crucial platform for dialogue and mutual understanding among stakeholders as we navigate the complexities of annexation."