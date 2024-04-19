Rick Lee’s Oaklawn selections and analysis First post — 12:35 p.m.

SUNDAY'S RESULTS 5-9 (55.6%)

MEET 159-536 (29.7&)

LEE'S LOCK Classic Cinema in the 10th

BEST BET Hot Springs Bling in the sixth

LONG SHOT Quiero Dinero in the third

CONFIDENCE RATINGS

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $44,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up which have never won three races, claiming $30,000

INSIGHTFUL MISS** won fast track races at Churchill and Keeneland in the fall, and she gets back to her preferred surface following two solid efforts on a wet track. GREEK HEIRESS is moving up a claiming condition following a clear sprint victory, and she appears improved for trainer Lindsay Schultz. FLOATING defeated $20,000 conditioned claimers by nearly five lengths, and she has good early speed and is a legitimate repeat candidate.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

7 Insightful Miss;Bealmear;Vance;7-2

5 Greek Heiress;Juarez;Schultz;2-1

2 Floating;Barbosa;Amderson;3-1

4 Ribbonsinherhair;Bejarano;Robertson;5-1

3 Lucksme;Arrieta;Becker;8-1

6 Tortuga Island;Fuentes;Becker;12-1

1 Collected Glory;Bowen;Martin;15-1

8 Espiridion;Pusac;Chleborad;20-1

2 Purse $30,000, 5 1/2 furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $8,000

NAUGHTY LOTTIE**** won an unusually fast $30,000 conditioned claiming race at Fair Grounds, and the winner of two straight in New Orleans deserves strong favoritism at this much lower claiming price. CATCHUSIFYOUCAN has raced competitively in 10 consecutive races, and she is a threat if able to hold form for new connections. DOCS SEVEN finished a competitive third just two races back, and she is dropping after a disappointing seventh-place finish.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

1 Naughty Lottie;Asmussen;Asmussen;6-5

2 Catchusifyoucan;Fuentes;Hewitt;7-2

4 Docs Seven;Bejarano;Ward;9-2

6 Varton;Bowen;Puhl;6-1

5 Checkcashingconnie;Barbosa;Robertson;8-1

7 Awesome View;Chuan;Jansen;15-1

3 She Dazzle;Santana;Asmussen;12-1

8 Tenacious Lady;Castillo;Martin;20-1

3 Purse $40,000, 1 mile, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $30,000

QUIERO DINERO** is adding blinkers and stretching out following six sprint races, and the daughter of a Belmont Stake winner should get the distance. SWEET SWEETFANTASY was beaten a neck for second-place money in her first start at the meeting, and she likely improves with a race over the track. PIVOSKY finished second at this level last month, and she is a restricted stake-placed filly around two turns.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

6 Quiero Dinero;De La Cruz;Haran;6-1

3 Sweet Sweetfantasy;Vazquez;Gutierrez;3-1

9 Pivosky;Bealmear;Vance;7-2

1 Lil Town Sis;Asmussen;Asmussen;4-1

2 Unstable Princess;Saez;Santamaria;9-2

8 What's to Do;Barbosa;Haran;10-1

7 Alamo;Juarez;Lukas;10-1

4 Gi Gis Map;Arrieta;Rosin;15-1

5 Gata Runz;Fletcher;Murphy;30-1

4 Purse $31,000, 1 mile, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $15,000

CHAOS REIGNS*** is a consistently quick two-turn runner who exits a clear maiden victory, and he is spotted to repeat in a soft conditioned claiming race. QUINCY MARKET was beaten only two lengths in a stronger conditioned claiming field March 29, and he has enough speed to be in a striking position turning into the stretch. PHILHARMONIC finished a length behind the second selection after contesting the pace, and he drew a favorable route post.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

2 Chaos Reigns;Vazquez;DiVito;2-1

9 Quincy Market;Fuentes;Compton;3-1

1 Philharmonic;Bejarano;Zito;5-1

11 Humor Me Now;Asmussen;Asmussen;9-2

8 Nacho Chrome;Esquivel;Van Berg;10-1

7 Point Blank;Juarez;Fires;12-1

4 Ain't That a Kick;Zimmerman;Petalino;15-1

5 Water to Wine;Harr;Cline;20-1

6 Last Outlaw;Bealmear;Haran;20-1

5 Purse $31,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up, claiming $10,000

LOOKIN FOR REVENGE** has won 3 of 8 career races at today's one mile distance, and he is showing improving form while dropping in class. RUNNINGFORCASH was an eight-length winner just two races back, and the class-dropper was claimed last time out by a stable having an excellent meeting. HIGHTAIL COWBOY possesses route speed and drew an advantageous post.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

7 Lookin for Revenge;Saez;Simonovich;3-1

9 Runningforcash;Esquivel;Contreras;2-1

1 Hightail Cowboy;Castillo;Robertson;8-1

12 Ego;Arrieta;Broberg;4-1

4 Canadian Game;Pusac;Martin;10-1

10 Canadian Pharoah;Asmussen;McKnight;10-1

8 Cyclone;Zimmerman;Puhl;15-1

2 Make Noise;Harr;Cline;20-1

5 Galactic Empire;Bowen;Martin;20-1

6 Jim and Jim;Bealmear;Bahena;30-1

3 Promising Shoes;De La Cruz;Hornsby;30-1

11 Everlovinghand;Vazquez;Bahena;30-1

6 Purse $31,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, claiming $12,500

HOT SPRINGS BLING** is a one-run sprinter who is cutting back to her best distance after a useful route, and she is dropping to the lowest price of her career. PATTERN BET is another finisher taking a significant drop for winning connections. TOO PRETTY led for six furlongs before tiring in a two-turn event, and she is another taking a big drop and has better speed than the top two mares.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

2 Hot Springs Bling;Court;Donaldson;6-1

11 Pattern Bet;Asmussen;Moquett;5-2

6 Too Pretty;Arrieta;Peitz;3-1

8 Petula;Fuentes;McKellar;9-2

9 Summorya;Bejarano;Ward;8-1

1 Chai Tea;Barbosa;Anderson;10-1

4 Lady Astrid;Harr;Cline;15-1

13 Mocha Kiss;Juarez;Stuart;12-1

14 Magnolia Mae;Bealmear;Vance;15-1

10 She's Storming;Bealmear;Espinoza;20-1

7 Shutup Please;Saez;Dixon;20-1

5 Jeri Dawn;Zimmerman;Martin;30-1

12 Navigationalbeacon;Castillo;Wilson;30-1

3 Blondes Havemo Fun;Chuan;Cambray;50-1

7 Purse $62,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $35,000

TOP GUNNER** is a stake-winning sprinter who exits a troubled fifth-place finish, and the 7-year-old is dropping to the lowest price of his career. RUGGS dropped into a $25,000 claiming race and responded with a determined victory, and he has the class to move up and repeat. SAMURAI PRINCE finished second behind Ruggs on a muddy track, and he may appreciate a fast track in a rematch.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

9 Top Gunner;Esquivel;Contreras;5-2

3 Ruggs;Bealmear;Martin;3-1

1 Samurai Prince;Vazquez;Maker;4-1

12 Bandera Azteca;Santana;Broberg;6-1

4 Macron;De La Cruz;Haran;8-1

7 Papa Rocket;Arrieta;Becker;12-1

2 Albizu;Chuan;Cangemi;15-1

5 Blow Torch;Juarez;Rosin;15-1

10 Flags Up;Bejarano;Morse;20-1

8 Hi Yah;Fuentes;Williams;30-1

11 Summer in Malibu;Barbosa;Martin;30-1

6 Out Run'm;HTorres;Espinoza;30-1

8 Purse $40,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, starter allowance

AIR COMBAT** dominated $16,000 claimers by five widening lengths, and he should be stalking a fast and contentious pace. HAPPYMAC had a two-race winning streak snapped when narrowly defeated in a $22,000 claiming race, and the consistent front-runner has a terrific 4-for-10 record at Oaklawn. GOOD HEART set an honest pace when second-best behind Happymac on March 16, and he has a strong career record in dirt sprint races.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

9 Air Combat;Asmussen;McKnight;5-2

3 Happymac;Santana;Ortiz;3-1

4 Good Heart;Arrieta;Broberg;4-1

8 Roman Giant;Pusac;Loy;6-1

1 Citrus Bay;De La Cruz;Tranquilino;8-1

6 Threefiftyseven;Zimmerman;McKnight;12-1

5 Concept;Vazquez;Jacquot;12-1

10 Atomic Tone;Esquivel;Ward;15-1

7 Lake Radio;Juarez;Rone;15-1

2 Ian Glass;Bowen;Puhl;20-1

9 Purse $140,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, allowance optional claiming

MAHOMEY*** has produced a strong rally in consecutive victories, and he has once again drawn into a field loaded with early speed types. PEACE DOG has been racing competitively in similar company, and he may benefit from a switch to a leading rider. TABLE MONEY has competed well in open company and appears a contender dropping into a restricted race.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

3 Mahomey;Bealmear;Hewitt;2-1

2 Peace Dog;Bejarano;Rufino;9-2

10 Table Money;De La Cruz;Haran;6-1

8 Al's Romeo;Juarez;Stuart;5-1

5 Where's Randy;Vazquez;Morse;10-1

12 Holding Pattern;Bowen;Swearingen;12-1

4 Strike Ridge;Asmussen;Hartman;15-1

7 Bettys Cash;Quinonez;Von Hemel;12-1

11 Hit Scene;Zimmerman;Owens;15-1

6 Shake Up;Arrieta;Westermann;15-1

1 Natorade;Barbosa;Van Berg;20-1

9 Macho Ronnie;Bailey;McBride;30-1

10 Purse $38,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, maiden claiming $30,000

CLASSIC CINEMA**** was beaten only a length after setting a rapid pace, and the lightly-raced and improving colt figures difficult to catch. STRING THEORY rallied to fourth behind the top selection after a poor start and having some traffic problems. AMAZING SUCCESS is a two-time runner-up at the meeting, and he figures to work out a favorable stalking trip.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

12 Classic Cinema;Vazquez;Brennan;9-5

6 String Theory;Bejarano;Moquett;3-1

3 Amazing Success;De La Cruz;McKnight;5-1

4 Rocket Sanders;Eramia;Von Hemel;9-2

13 Speaking Loud;Bealmear;McPeek;8-1

14 Miracle Mack;Barbosa;Jordan;12-1

9 Day Jo;Barbosa;McBride;12-1

1 Safety;Castillo;Gonzalez;15-1

10 Swift Key;Chuan;Chleborad;20-1

2 Preparedness;Harr;Cline;20-1

8 Hard Luck Henry;HTorres;Soto;30-1

11 Little Biscuits;Quinonez;Milligan;30-1

5 Crime Zone;Santana;Mason;30-1

7 Yeagers Strategy;Esquivel;Witt;30-1