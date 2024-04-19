Robinson takes advantage of few hits, downs Catholic

It took a little time for Joe T. Robinson senior right-hander Brooks Walker to find his groove.

But he did find it.

Walker allowed a first-inning run on a balk but gave up nothing else as the Senators defeated Little Rock Catholic 6-1 on Thursday afternoon at Robinson Field in Little Rock.

"He [Walker] got bumped off his traditional Tuesday start, so he was a little bit rusty,'' Robinson Coach Isaac Dulaney said. "It kind of took him a minute to find his rhythm and his arm slot, but I thought he bounced back really well.

"He had bases loaded and one out and he managed a way to get out of it with only one run and really settled down from there.

"Our biggest pride is pitching and defense, and Brooks put out a really good day and threw a lot of strikes. He didn't have a lot of strikeouts and put the ball in play, and our defense just made plays."

Walker totaled 104 pitches and allowed 4 hits and struck out 4 in his complete-game effort for the Senators (16-7).

One of those hits was a leadoff double to center fielder Brooks Ward, who ripped a 3-0 count down the right-field line in the first inning. After a pair of walks loaded the bases, Ward scored on a balk for the lone run for the Rockets (9-9).

Catholic's Jackson England matched Walker early. He did give up a run in the fourth on a wild pitch. He issued a walk in the fifth before giving way to Jacob Feyers. Two walks followed and Cannon Burks relieved with the bases loaded and no outs.

Cason Vaugh followed with the first Senators' hit, a two-run single to give Robinson a 3-1 lead. Isaiah Freeman's fielder's choice groundout scored the third run of the inning and an error on Andre Bell's grounder to third made it 5-1.

Robinson tacked on a run in the sixth when Victor Bulloch reached on a walk, stole second and third before scoring on a throwing error on the second steal attempt.

The Senators had just two hits but did produce 13 base runners with either walks or hit by pitches.

"Hitting is one of those things we talk about,'' Dulaney said. "It comes and goes. The best hitters still have 0-fer days, so we do a lot of talking and practicing on how to score runs even when our sticks aren't with us.

"We took nine walks and tried to take advantage of that. We moved on the bases and put ourselves in a position where when we did get a hit or put the ball in play we were able to score.

"We feel like if we can get the sticks rolling, which is something Robinson hangs our hat on, we have got a legit shot to contend. We have got to get better at the plate for sure."