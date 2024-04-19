BASEBALL

GENTRY 16, JAY, OKLA. 12 Bennett Roberts had a trio of extra-base hits and drove in four runs, while Riggs Harper had a three-run home run in Gentry's nonconference road victory. The Pioneers led 3-1 after one inning before Roberts hit a two-run double in the second, then drove in a run with a triple in the sixth to give Gentry a 12-9 lead. Harper then belted his home run in the seventh and Roberts drove in Gentry's final run with his second double. Harper, Briar Mayberry, Dillon Duncan and Bryson Woodall finished with two hits apiece as the Pioneers compiled 13 hits, and Woodall drove in three runs.

GREENLAND 24, LINCOLN 3 Greenland scored all of its runs in the first three innings and coasted to a nonconference victory at Lincoln. The Pirates jumped out to an 8-0 lead in the first as Jack Stockton and Zander Rankin were hit by pitches with the bases loaded and two other players drew bases-loaded walks. Greenland then scored nine runs in the second and seven more in the third. Braxton Harp was credited with five RBI without a base hit as he drew three walks as Greenland had only eight hits but drew 18 walks. Wes Hankins also had four RBI without a hit, while Jack Stockton and Carter Jackson did have two hits apiece.

RECTOR 15, CROSS COUNTY 4 (5) Cooper Rabjohn was 3 for 4 with 4 runs batted in for Rector (17-2, 10-2 2A-3) in its beating of the Thunderbirds. Colton Haywood went 2 for 3, and Chance Lopez drove in 3 runs for the Cougars. Ashton Scott also remained unbeaten on the mound after striking out 4 and giving up 5 hits in 4 1/3 innings.

ROGERS HERITAGE 15, BENTONVILLE WEST 8 Cooper Mann and Spencer Mounce each had two hits and two RBI as Heritage defeated West in a nonconference game at Wolverine Athletic Complex. The War Eagles (22-1) bounced back from an early 3-0 deficit with four runs in the second, capped by Josh Hinds' two-run double. Heritage then added four more in the third, followed by a six-run fifth. Jack Hamm had three hits and drove in a run for the War Eagles, which returns to action Monday at home against Rogers to start a critical two-game series for the league lead. Hinds, the second of three Heritage pitchers, pitched three innings and recorded the win. Blayne Elsey's bases-loaded triple gave West (12-12) the early lead, while Alex Downing and Cole Edmondson added two hits apiece.

SHILOH CHRISTIAN 10, ELKINS 6 Alexander Salter and Brock Billingsley each had a home run as Shiloh Christian closed out its regular season with a nonconference victory at Elkins. A.J. Ylanan and Connor Shockley had back-to-back RBI doubles as the Saints scored five runs in the first inning. Shiloh Christian added three runs in the second inning before Salter hit his solo home run in the third. Billingsley led off the sixth with his solo shot. Shockley had three hits for the Saints, who earned the top seed in the 4A-1 Conference Tournament and will play during Thursday's semifinal round at Farmington, while Jack Gibbs, Billingsley, Ylanan and Blake Ward added two hits apiece. Zayne Walker had three hits and drove in two runs for Elkins, while Logan Farber had three hits and an RBI.

SOFTBALL

COTTER 8, CALICO ROCK 1 Zoe Donahue went 3 for 3 with 1 run batted in to lead Cotter (11-3) past the Lady Pirates. Paige Meis went 2 for 3 with 3 runs batted in for the Lady Warrios.

GREENE COUNTY TECH 13, RIVERSIDE 0 (5) Isabelle Matthews gave up 2 hits, walked 1 and struck out 9 as Greene County Tech (15-7) handed Riverside (18-1) its first loss of the season.

MONTICELLO 11, CROSSETT 0 (5) Kiley Lane hit two solo home runs as Monticello (16-0, 9-0 4A-8) blasted the Lady Eagles. Alaina Lyle allowed 1 hit and struck out 10 in 5 innings for the Lady Billies.

ROGERS HERITAGE 7, FORT SMITH SOUTHSIDE 4 Lily Humphrey's potential inning-ending groundout turned into a critical three-run error as Heritage defeated Southside during 6A-West play at Fort Smith. The Lady War Eagles had loaded the bases with two outs before Humphrey hit a grounder back into the circle. The throw to first then eluded the first baseman and allowed Heritage to empty the bases.

WEDNESDAY'S LATE GAMES

BASEBALL

IZARD COUNTY 11, QUITMAN 0 Xander McCandlis smashed a three-run home run in the fifth inning to direct Izard County (9-7, 6-5 2A-2) over the Bulldogs. McCandlis drew 2 walks, scored 3 times and drove in 3 runs for the Cougars. Kade Yancey had a two-run home run in the fourth while both Tyler Morehead and Braxton McCandlis batted in two runs each during the victory. Oakley Smith led Quitman (6-12, 4-7) with two hits.

JONESBORO 3, LITTLE ROCK CENTRAL 2 Asa Myers gave up 3 hits and recorded 5 strikeouts in a 1-run conquest for Jonesboro (10-8, 4-5 6A-Central). Parker Dobson went 2 for 3 at the plate for the Golden Hurricane, who've alternated wins and losses over their past six games.

SYLVAN HILLS 2-10, MAUMELLE 3-0 Alex Davis tossed a no-hitter in Game 2 for Sylvan Hills (11-10, 5-3 5A-Central), which earned a doubleheader split with the Hornets. Davis struck out 12 while Everett Bird went 3 for 3 with 3 runs batted in and 2 runs scored for the Bears in the nightcap. Caleb Harrison and Payton Zielstra each had two hits in the opener for Sylvan Hills.

SOFTBALL

CONCORD 6, VIOLA 1 Briana McPike drove in a pair of runs to carry Concord (16-1, 12-0 1A-2) to its fourth straight win. Savannah Glover went 2 for 3 and scored a run while Laiken Cornett gave up 5 hits and struck out 2 in 7 innings for the Lady Pirates. Addison Luther finished 2 for 3 with a run batted in for Viola (11-5, 7-4).

HACKETT 17, TWO RIVERS 0 (5) Makenzie Freeman registered 17 strikeouts in a dominant outing for Hackett (20-3, 7-0 3A-4). Freeman allowed 2 hits in 5 innings and went 3 for 3 at the plate, including a home run in the first inning.

QUITMAN 5, MOUNT VERNON-ENOLA 1 Seven players recorded a hit for Quitman (18-6, 9-1 2A-2) during its tight-knit battle with the Lady Warhawks. Paislee Davis and Addi Rehm each drove in a run for the Lady Bulldogs, who've won nine consecutive games and 13 of their past 15. Ashleigh Sprague had two hits for Mount Vernon-Enola (9-3, 7-3).