Tampa scores 2 early runs; Pepiot fans 7 in six innings

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Ryan Pepiot allowed 1 run and 3 hits in 6 strong innings, Amed Rosario hit an RBI triple in Tampa Bay's two-run first and the Rays beat the Los Angeles Angels 2-1 on Thursday to split their four-game series.

Pepiot (2-2) struck out seven and walked three after having some stomach issues before the game. He was acquired in a trade in which Rays ace Tyler Glasnow was dealt to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

"Pretty strong performance," Tampa Bay Manager Kevin Cash said. "I didn't think he felt that well going into the game. It's amazing how sometimes people find out they got that extra gear. He certainly pushed it."

Pepiot felt physically fine on the mound, but a little tired.

"I was going to take the ball no matter what," he insisted.

Colin Poche, the third Rays reliever, worked out of a jam with two on and two outs in the ninth for his second save in three chances. Struggling closer Pete Fairbanks, who has a 9.00 ERA, pitched in the previous two games.

Rosario extended his hitting streak to 10 games with his RBI triple that made it 1-0 in the Rays' opening inning against Griffin Canning (0-3). He has nine RBI over the stretch.

Harold Ramirez's sacrifice fly to right drove in Rosario to make it 2-0.

The Angels got within 2-1 in the sixth when Mike Trout walked, stole second and third and scored on Miguel Sanó's sacrifice fly. Trout has five steals this year after having just a combined six over the previous four seasons. It was his 23rd multisteal game, and first since July 23, 2018.

"That's what he does," Angels Manager Ron Washington said. "That's a part of his game. It's a part of his skill set. It doesn't always have to be where you hit balls out of the ballpark."

Canning allowed 2 runs and 4 hits over 5 1/3 innings. His ERA decreased to 8.05 from 9.88.

Cash said before the game he is sticking with Fairbanks (0-2, 9.00 ERA) as his closer. The right-hander allowed five consecutive batters to reach in blowing a save Wednesday night and has given up eight runs -- seven earned -- in eight games.

"I'm confident he's going to right himself and we're going to be appreciating giving him the ball with one-run leads here soon," Cash said.

Slumping 2023 AL All-Star Randy Arozarena was out of the Rays' starting lineup and popped out as pinch hitter in the eighth. The Rays left fielder hit .127 (7 for 55) with no home runs and three RBI in his previous 14 games.

Tampa Bay Rays' Richie Palacios races home to score on an RBI triple by Amed Rosario off Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Griffin Canning during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, April 18, 2024, in St. Petersburg, Fla.



Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Amed Rosario, left, and shortstop Jose Caballero celebrate after the team defeated the Los Angeles Angels 2-1 in a baseball game Thursday, April 18, 2024, in St. Petersburg, Fla.



Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Curtis Mead, of Australia, fields a ground ball hit by Los Angeles Angels' Taylor Ward before throwing him out at first during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, April 18, 2024, in St. Petersburg, Fla.



Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Griffin Canning delivers to the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, April 18, 2024, in St. Petersburg, Fla.



Tampa Bay Rays' Richie Palacios (1) dives back safely ahead of the pickoff throw to Los Angeles Angels first baseman Nolan Schanuel during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, April 18, 2024, in St. Petersburg, Fla.



Tampa Bay Rays' Amed Rosario slides past Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon with an RBI triple during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, April 18, 2024, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Rays' Richie Palacios scored on the play.



Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Jose Caballero forces Los Angeles Angels' Miguel Sano (22) at second base and relays the throw to first to turn a double play on Mickey Moniak during the fourth inning of a baseball game Thursday, April 18, 2024, in St. Petersburg, Fla.



Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout (27) scores behind Tampa Bay Rays catcher Rene Pinto on a sacrifice fly by Miguel Sano off starting pitcher Ryan Pepiot during the sixth inning of a baseball game Thursday, April 18, 2024, in St. Petersburg, Fla.


