Tense House works its way to aid decision

WASHINGTON -- House congressional leaders were toiling Thursday on a delicate, bipartisan push toward weekend votes to approve a $95 billion package of foreign aid for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, as well as several other national security policies at a critical moment at home and abroad.

Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson of Louisiana this week set in motion a plan to advance the package, which has been held up since October by GOP lawmakers resistant to approving more funding for Ukraine's fight against Russia. As the Republican speaker faced an outright rebellion from his right flank and growing threats for his ouster, it became clear that House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York would have to lend help to Johnson every step of the way.

"This is a very important message we are going to send to the world this week, and I'm anxious to get it done," Johnson said earlier Wednesday announcing his strategy.

The growing momentum for a bipartisanship dynamic, a rarity in the deeply divided Congress, brought rare scenes of Republicans and Democrats working together to assert the U.S. standing on the global stage and helping American allies. But it also sent Johnson's House Republican majority into fresh rounds of chaos.

Johnson's Republican leadership team, seizing on the opportunity to outflank hard-line conservatives with Democratic support, raised the idea of quickly changing the procedural rules to make it harder to oust the speaker from office.

But ultra-conservatives reacted with fury, angrily confronting Johnson on the House floor in a tense scene on Thursday morning. Several suggested they would join the effort to oust Johnson if the rule was changed. By the afternoon, Johnson backed away from the idea.

"We will continue to govern under the existing rules," the speaker said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Meanwhile, a rare image of bipartisan statesmanship was on display as the procedural Rules committee began debate launching the steps needed to push the foreign aid package forward toward weekend voting.

The Republican chairmen of the powerful Appropriations and Foreign Affairs committees alongside their top Democratic counterparts spoke in evocative language, some drawing on World War II history, to make the case for ensuring the U.S. stands with its allies against aggressors.

Chairman Michael McCaul, R-Texas, of the Foreign Affairs Committee cast this as a "pivotal" time in world history, comparing the current images of people fleeing the conflict in Europe to the situation in 1939 as Hitler's Germany rose to power.

"Time is not on our side," he told the panel.

The top Democrat on the Foreign Affairs Committee, Rep. Greg Meeks of New York, shared McCaul's urgency: "The camera of history is rolling."

"Democrats will not be responsible for this bill failing," Rep. Rosa DeLauro of Connecticut, the ranking Democrat on the House Appropriations Committee, said when asked Thursday if the party will support a procedural hurdle, known as the rule, moving the foreign aid package out of the Rules Committee and to the floor.

THE BILLS

Johnson is trying to advance a complex plan to hold individual votes this weekend on the funds for Ukraine, Israel and allies in the Asia-Pacific, then stitch the package back together.

The package would also include legislation that allows the U.S. to seize frozen Russian central bank assets to rebuild Ukraine; impose sanctions on Iran, Russia, China and criminal organizations that traffic fentanyl; and potentially ban the video app TikTok if its China-based owner doesn't sell its stake within a year.

A fifth stand-alone bill to address widespread Republican demands to strengthen the southern U.S. border, along with a list of GOP foreign policy wishes, is also being introduced in individual votes. GOP leadership announced that the House would stay in session until Saturday to consider the bills.

President Joe Biden is emphatically pushing Congress to pass the legislation to buttress what has been a cornerstone of his foreign policy -- halting Russian President Vladimir Putin's advance in Europe.

"With the boost from supplemental assistance, Ukrainians are entirely capable of holding their own through 2024, and puncturing Putin's arrogant view that time is on his side," CIA Director Bill Burns told an audience at the Bush Center in Dallas on Thursday.

While Johnson is trying to remain close to Trump, and positioning the national security package as a way to assert U.S. strength in the world in the mold of Ronald Reagan-era Republicans, that puts the speaker politically at odds with the anti-interventionists powering the former president's bid to return to the White House.

"Why isn't Europe giving more money to help Ukraine?" Trump wrote on social media, but his post did not explicitly oppose the foreign aid package before Congress.

At the Capitol, the ultraconservative House Freedom Caucus was urging Republicans to block the package from advancing to a final vote. The group demanded that sweeping immigration enforcement be added to the bill and derided it as the "'America Last' foreign wars supplemental package."

Given the high stakes of the moment for Ukraine, Israel and other allies, and the inability of Johnson to marshal enough Republican support, the speaker will have no other choice but to rely on Democrats if he intends to see the national security package to passage.

Rarely, if ever, does the minority party help the majority through the procedural hoops, particularly at the House Rules committee or during the various floor votes before final passage. It would be a level of bipartisanship unseen in this Congress, even as Republican leaders watched their own priority bills defeated on procedural votes by their own members.

During their second caucus meeting this week, Democrats discussed Thursday morning how they could help Republicans pass the foreign aid bills, which remain a priority for them and Biden, who is behind the speaker's plan. But Democratic leaders didn't firmly commit their caucus as they awaited what Republicans would do in a Rules Committee meeting. If Republicans move ahead with political amendments or measures that weaken the bill, known as poison pills, the minority party won't provide the votes when Johnson needs them, according to roughly a dozen Democrats familiar with the situation.

The foreign aid bills closely mirror a Senate package, and if they pass the House they would be sent to the Senate for a vote. Biden has said he will sign the measures as soon as they land on his desk. Democrats have been told that the Ukraine aid bill will be voted on first on the floor -- a key request to help win their support -- to best ensure its passage. They worried that if it were considered after the Israel bill, then Republicans would have less incentive to back Ukraine funding.

It's unclear whether the fourth GOP bill will garner enough support for passage. Jeffries told Democrats it does not include poison pills, but he didn't say whether members should support it.

Meanwhile, Republicans from the conservative Main Street Caucus, one of the GOP's five ideological groups, urged Johnson to penalize members who block regular order and vote "no" on rules, according to multiple Republicans at the Wednesday meeting.

The Republicans present also discussed whether to increase the number of members needed to invoke a measure to oust the speaker, known as a "motion to vacate," perhaps by including such language in the foreign aid bills. Currently, any one member can force such a vote, a deal made by former Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and hard-right Republicans to ensure that he could become speaker. That motion is what ultimately led to his historic ouster nine months later.

Democratic Whip Rep. Katherine Clark of Massachusetts told reporters after the meeting that Democrats were "open to helping."

"This is a moment in history where we need to ensure that at long last we are bringing this critical aid to Ukraine to the floor," she said.

Yet Democrats were also trying to apply maximum leverage as Johnson's job comes under threat.

Privately, Clark advised rank and file lawmakers not to divulge their positions on whether they would vote to help defeat a motion to vacate Johnson as speaker, though a handful of Democrats have already publicly said they would likely do so.

"Do not box yourself in with a public statement," Clark told them according to a person familiar with the remarks.

REPUBLICANS ON EDGE

Intraparty tensions reached a boiling point Thursday. A verbal altercation broke out on the House floor Thursday morning when Rep. Derrick Van Orden, R-Wis., got into a heated argument, aggressively daring members of the Freedom Caucus to introduce their measure to oust Johnson and calling Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., "tubby," according to a person who witnessed the argument. Gaetz responded by asking Van Orden if he has an IQ over 40, a Gaetz spokesperson said.

Van Orden was at the Jan. 6, 2021, "Save America" rally and last year excoriated high school interns for lying on the floor of the Capitol Rotunda to take in the frescos.

Johnson's gambit to pass five individual bills is already blowing up on the speaker, whose 6-month-old hold on the gavel is being threatened by a promise by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., to invoke the motion to vacate to topple Johnson if he puts Ukraine aid on the floor.

"I don't care if the speaker's office becomes a revolving door," Greene said Thursday on the "War Room" podcast, hosted by Stephen Bannon.

Greene told reporters Thursday that she would "absolutely" move forward with her motion if Johnson attempts to raise the threshold required to oust him.

"If he wants to change the motion to vacate, he needs to come before the Republican conference that elected him and tell us of his intentions," Greene said. "Kevin McCarthy, while he was staring down the barrel of a loaded gun, he never made a move like this behind closed doors and made deals with Democrats to change the motion to vacate."

At a Wednesday evening news conference, Johnson was visibly emotional when asked about why he had opted to try to pass the foreign aid package at this moment.

"Listen, my philosophy is you do the right thing and you let the chips fall where they may. ... If I operated out of fear over a motion to vacate, I would never be able to do my job," he said. "This is a critical time right now. ... I can make a selfish decision and do something that's different. But I'm doing here what I believe to be the right thing."

Information for this article was contributed by Stephen Groves, Lisa Mascaro, Kevin Freking and Ellen Knickmeyer of The Associated Press and by Marianna Sotomayor, Leigh Ann Caldwell and Amy B Wang of The Washington Post.

House Appropriations Chairman Tom Cole, R-Okla., appears before the House Rules Committee as they prepare an emergency foreign aid package for Israel, Ukraine and Taiwan, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Thursday, April 18, 2024. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)



Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., center, and Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., walk with a reporter, left, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, April 18, 2024. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)



Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, joined at left by Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., argues a point as the House Rules Committee prepares an emergency foreign aid package for Israel, Ukraine and Taiwan, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Thursday, April 18, 2024. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

