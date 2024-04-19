The Southern Fried Podcast: Little Rock’s litter and graffiti problem with Capi Peck

Restauranteur and Little Rock civic leader Capi Peck joins Rex on this week’s episode to discuss, most notably, the litter, trash and graffiti problems that plague the Little Rock metro area.

Peck, a Ward 4 resident who serves as Executive Chef and owner of Trio’s restaurant in Little Rock, speaks with Rex about her deep and longstanding concern for efforts to keep the city growing and beautiful, namely by removing littler, waste and debris from downtown streets as well as area parks and wetlands.

The longtime Little Rock resident and member of the city’s Board of Directors also talks with Rex about specific conservation efforts residents can take part in and how local environmental concerns are directly connected to economic growth and revival.

[Podcast player not showing up? Click here to listen]

