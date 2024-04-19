Time to overturn Engel

Eleven years before Roe v. Wade, the U.S. Supreme Court issued another overreaching, poorly reasoned landmark ruling that usurped the people's rights and effectively legislated a blanket prohibition from the bench.

That case was Engel v. Vitale in 1962, in which the parents of 10 children in New York challenged the longstanding, traditional practice of voluntary, nonsectarian school prayer as a violation of the Establishment Clause in the First Amendment.

Starting school days with a prayer or Bible verse was common practice at the time, with a history going back almost two centuries to the early republic. In 1960, 42 percent of districts nationwide permitted the practice, and half the nation's schools had daily homeroom devotionals.

Prayer in school traditions also held widespread bipartisan acceptance and support. In declaring a release program in New York for students to attend religious exercises or events constitutional in 1952, the Supreme Court confirmed that "We are a religious people whose institutions presuppose a Supreme Being."

The author of that statement was no religious conservative, but progressive libertarian Justice William Douglas.

The complaint in Engel was the New York Board of Regents' proposed prayer, which read: "Almighty God, we acknowledge our dependence upon Thee, and we beg Thy blessings upon us, our parents, our teachers and our country. Amen."

Those 23 words, the plaintiffs contended, constituted an establishment of religion. All lower courts disagreed. The nondenominational prayer was completely voluntary. All schools were free to choose not to use it, and all students were free to not participate.

Americans today have trouble understanding an "established religion" because most have never been exposed to any sort of state-sponsored church. Additionally, for a general public that has trouble recalling the most fundamental national historic facts and principles--like getting the century right for the Civil War--studying such intricacies holds little appeal.

Maybe one or two in 100 could articulate the underpinnings of the Establishment Clause. But the common sense of the matter is actually pretty plain. Established religions historically met several criteria: (1) official control over doctrine and personnel of the church; (2) compulsory church attendance; (3) financial support; (4) prohibitions on worship in dissenting churches; (5) use of church institutions for public functions; and (6) restriction of political participation to members of the established church.

Yet no American alive has ever known any of those six elements. Nowhere in America does the government control churches, require citizens to go to an officially approved Sunday service, or prevent attendance at unapproved chapels. There are no "church taxes" anywhere, and church membership is never a condition for state or political employment.

The constitutional framers, particularly, considered coercion and compulsion as part and parcel of an established religion. In First Congress debates over the wording of the Establishment Clause, James Madison repeatedly used the word "compel" to describe actions that threatened religious liberty. Standard legal doctrine for decades required coercion as an element of establishment.

But with Engel, as in Roe, justices got imaginative. They lent weight to novel concepts of "indirect" coercive pressure and "offended observer" standing, rather than direct, specific and demonstrable injuries suffered. They ignored historical practices and understandings, and dismissed compulsory requirements of established religions.

Since school prayer appears nowhere in the Constitution's text, the Engel majority also deprived the people and the states of implementing (or not) voluntary nonsectarian prayer in schools as they elect to, through self-government and federalism.

As dissenting Justice Potter Stewart wrote in Engel, "The Court does not hold, nor could it, that New York has interfered with the free exercise of anybody's religion. ... I cannot see how an 'official religion' is established by letting those who want to say a prayer say it."

Stewart noted the hypocrisy of the majority's illogical legal conclusion that a daily opening prayer to start school was any different than the daily opening prayer at the Supreme Court, where justices all stand as the crier says, "God save the United States and this Honorable Court." Or different from the daily prayers at the Senate and the House of Representatives.

Or how the God in the Regents' prayer was any different than the God mentioned in the umpteen national Thanksgiving proclamations and presidential oaths of office, and referenced on countless U.S. coins and currency.

Engel's bad law created a slippery slope of un-American government hostility to religion that distorted the Establishment Clause to later deem moments of silence, graduation benedictions and student-led prayers unconstitutional.

Fortunately, the ill-conceived "offended observer" standing concept is waning. In 2014, the Supreme Court ruled prayer before a town board meeting constitutional over offended observer objections. In 2022, the court reversed lower court rulings and reinstated a high school football coach who had been fired for praying midfield after a game.

A key determination in both decisions was: "Offense ... does not equate to coercion." And without coercion, no Establishment Clause infringement. Absent that, Engel warrants overturning.

The pendulum is swinging back toward honoring what the founders believed, as Justice Antonin Scalia once noted, "that belief in God is very conducive to a successful republic."

God save this honorable court, indeed.

Dana D. Kelley is a freelance writer from Jonesboro.