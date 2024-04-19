Trump bid to pause Jan. 6 civil suits denied

WASHINGTON -- Donald Trump lost a bid Thursday to pause a string of lawsuits accusing him of inciting the U.S. Capitol attack while the former president fights his 2020 election interference criminal case in Washington.

U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta in Washington denied defense lawyers' request to put the civil cases seeking to hold Trump responsible for the Jan. 6, 2021, riot on hold while the criminal case accusing him of conspiring to overturn his election defeat to President Joe Biden plays out.

The lawsuits brought by Democratic lawmakers and police officers who defended the Capitol on Jan. 6 seek civil damages for harm they say they suffered during the attack, which aimed to stop Congress' certification of Biden's victory.

Trump has claimed he can't be sued over the riot that left dozens of police officers injured, arguing that his words during a rally before the storming of the Capitol addressed "matters of public concern" and fell within the scope of absolute presidential immunity.

Washington's federal appeals court ruled in December that the lawsuits can move forward, rejecting Trump's sweeping claims that presidential immunity shields him from liability. The court, however, said Trump can continue to fight, as the cases proceed, to try to prove that his actions were taken in his official capacity as president.

In court papers filed last month, Trump's lawyers told the judge that "basic fairness to criminal defendants" warrants pausing the civil cases until after the 2020 election criminal case is resolved. They argued that allowing the lawsuits to proceed could force Trump to "prematurely telegraph" his defense strategies in the criminal case.

Mehta, who was appointed to the bench by former President Barack Obama, said the public has an interest in the prompt resolution of the civil lawsuits in addition to the criminal case. And the judge said "appropriate safeguards" can be put in place to allow for the lawsuits to advance without infringing on Trump's Fifth Amendment right to avoid self-incrimination.

The Supreme Court is set to hear arguments next week on Trump's claim that he is immune from criminal prosecution in the election interference case brought by special counsel Jack Smith. The ruling will determine whether Trump will have to stand trial in the case accusing him of a sprawling conspiracy to stay in power after Americans voted him out of office.

THREAT CASE

A New York man has pleaded guilty to sending death threats to the state attorney general and the Manhattan judge who presided over Trump's civil fraud case, prosecutors said Thursday.

Tyler Vogel, 26, of Lancaster, admitted to one felony count of making a terroristic threat and one misdemeanor count of making a threat of mass harm on Wednesday in state Supreme Court, according to Acting Erie County District Attorney Michael Keane's office.

Vogel had sent text messages late last month threatening New York Attorney General Letitia James and Judge Arthur Engoron with "death and physical harm" if they did not comply with his demands to "cease action" in the Trump case, according to a complaint filed in a court in Lancaster, a suburb east of Buffalo.

State police said in the complaint that Vogel used a paid online background website to obtain private information about James and Engoron and that this "confirmed intentions to follow through with the threats were his demands not met."

Keane's office said Thursday that Vogel, in entering the guilty plea, will be allowed to participate in interim probation and must comply with the mandates of state mental health court.

Once the court and probation requirements are completed, Vogel will be permitted to withdraw his plea to the felony charge and be sentenced on the misdemeanor charge, according to Keane's office.

He was released from custody and is due back in court April 23, but a temporary protection order issued on behalf of the two victims remains in effect, prosecutors said.

Vogel was initially charged with two felony counts of making a terroristic threat and two misdemeanor counts of aggravated harassment and faced a maximum of seven years in prison if convicted, prosecutors said at the time.

His lawyer didn't respond to an email seeking comment Thursday and a spokesperson for James' office declined to comment.

Information for this article was contributed by Alanna Durkin Richer and Philip Marcelo of The Associated Press.

FILE - President Donald Trump speaks during a rally in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021. The Supreme Court is hearing arguments Tuesday, April 16, 2024, over the charge of obstruction of an official proceeding that has been brought against 330 people, according to the Justice Department. The charge refers to the disruption of Congress' certification of Joe Biden's 2020 presidential election victory over formper President Trump. Trump faces two obstruction charges. Next week, the justices will weigh whether Trump can be prosecuted at all for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

