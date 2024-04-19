UA’s Glenn to try yet another event

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas junior Rachel Glenn, who won her second NCAA Indoor high jump title earlier this year by clearing 6 feet, 6 3/4 inches to set a collegiate record and opened the outdoor season by running a career-best 54.91 seconds to take second in the 400-meter hurdles at Gainesville, Fla., last weekend, will continue to show her versatility by competing in the 100 hurdles today at the John McDonnell Invitational.

"I thought that was a really, really good run, and she's only going to get better from here," Arkansas women's Coach Chris Johnson said of Glenn's first 400 hurdles race since 2022 when she was at South Carolina. "This young lady is talented. You've only seen the beginning of what she's capable of doing.

"She's really passionate about the 400 hurdles, and I think the 100 hurdles will come along for her.

"She's not as comfortable with the 100 hurdles just yet, but she's getting there. I think if she can get under 13.20, that would be right about in her ballpark right now."

Johnson said Glenn, who also ran on Arkansas' winning 1,600 relay team last week, loves the challenge of competing in different events.

"Part of the reason she came here was so she could run the 400 hurdles," Johnson said. "And obviously to be part of a good team.

"She's always challenging herself. We didn't really push her to do [multiple events]. This is something she wants to do for herself. ... We're just fortunate enough to have an athlete of her caliber."

This is the first season Glenn has run the 100 hurdles in college. She ran a wind-aided 13.36 last weekend.

"The 100 hurdles is a rhythm event, so the more practice and races she can get will give her confidence and get into a rhythm of running the 100m hurdles," Johnson said. "It's a different event with a different type of skill set.

"It just requires a lot more technical work. This is a perfect opportunity, especially on her home track."

The McDonnell Invitational field will have 25 teams, including in-state entries from the University of Arkansas-Little Rock, University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff, University of Central Arkansas and Harding University.

Field events start at 10:30 a.m. and running events at 3 p.m.

"This week is a time where we fine-tune some things," Johnson said. "We will even rest some kids after a big meet last week in Florida.

"This is a home meet, though, so we will take it seriously. We'll go out and compete in the events that we're in. We should have a good environment with a good home crowd."

Razorbacks Mary Ellen Eudaly and Chachi Gonzales will double in the 800 and 1,500 double. Ainsley Erzen, Tiana LoStracco and Mia Cochran will run in the 1,500.

Rosey Effiong, Joanne Reid, Ariane Linton and Ashanti Denton will run the 100.

Marin Chamberlin and Hannah Estes will be among Arkansas' entries in the pole vault.

In men's competition, Razorbacks Jacob McLeod, Myles Richter, Josh Shearer, Jack Williams, Elias Schreml, and Tommy Romanow will run the 1,500.

William Spencer will double in the 100 hurdles and 400 hurdles. Also running the 110 hurdles will be Brevin Sims, Tai Brown and Elijah Morris.

"Our national qualifying times are going to trickle in as we go through the next few weeks," Arkansas men's Coach Chris Bucknam said. "Hopefully, when we get to the SEC Championships we'll be a fully-formed team.

"We want to have a great meet where we can have forward progress in our motivation, attitude and performances."

In field events for the Razorbacks, John Scott Kendricks will pole vault and Link Lindsey will long jump.