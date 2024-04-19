UA’s Holt stepping up when and where needed





FAYETTEVILLE -- Peyton Holt is back in the starting lineup for the No. 2-ranked University of Arkansas baseball team's series at No. 21 South Carolina this weekend.

This time, Holt is in the outfield.

Holt started 12 of the first 18 games at second base or third base, then found himself on the bench.

Peyton Stovall reclaimed his starting job at second base after opening the season sidelined by a foot injury and Jared Sprague-Lott took hold at third base.

Holt started just one of the Razorbacks' first 12 SEC games, when he was in the lineup at third base for a 6-0 victory over Missouri on March 16.

Looking for more offense, Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn inserted Holt into the starting lineup at left field at Alabama last Saturday.

Holt, a fifth-year senior from Greenwood, responded by hitting a game-tying home run with two outs in the top of the ninth inning and was 3 for 4 in the game.

The Crimson Tide won 4-3 with a run in the bottom of the 10th, but Holt's clutch hit was the kind of spark Van Horn said he had been wanting to see.

"He's been swinging the bat good in batting practice," Van Horn said. "Hit the ball hard twice in the midweek [going 1 for 3 against San Jose State].

"Just trying to get some offense. We haven't had any offense from our outfield, honestly, in a while. We've got to have some outfielders start swinging the bat for us."

Holt is batting .324 (23 of 71) with 1 home run and 9 runs batted in 24 games with 19 starts. His on-base percentage is .422, including 8 walks and being hit by a pitch 4 times.

After Holt started in left field again in the series finale at Alabama, he started in center field in the Razorbacks' victories over Texas Tech, 9-8 on Tuesday night and 5-4 on Wednesday. He went a combined 1 for 8 against the Red Raiders, but drew a key walk leading off the sixth inning of Wednesday's game and scored on Wehiwa Aloy's single.

"I've been working out there a little bit over the past couple of weeks," Holt said last weekend of moving to the outfield. "Just been given another option to play another position.

"To be honest, I was kind of surprised to see myself in left field [at Alabama]. It was just me going out there and playing. It's been stuff we've been working on in practice."

Van Horn said he likes what he's seen on the outfield from Holt, who last season batted .392 in 31 games. He had 19 starts -- 17 at second base and 2 at third base last season. He took over the starting job at second base late in the season when Stovall was sidelined after undergoing shoulder surgery,

"He's athletic," Van Horn said of Holt's ability to make the adjustment to playing in the outfield. "He runs well and it looks like he's been seeing the ball well. He reads it well off the bat.

"He's been taking extra reps out there during batting practice. Instead of getting some extra hitting in the cage with his group or doing the base running, he's just been going to the outfield working on fly balls off the bat, working on reads, because that's key to being a good outfielder.

"Got to be quick off the bat, first step, and he's done a good job. I like what he brings. He brings some energy, speed to the base paths. A little bit of power and some attitude. We need that."

Van Horn also said Holt might be in center field for tonight's series opener at South Carolina, an indication Ty Wilmsmeyer -- who has been the Razorbacks' primary starter in center but is batting .209 -- might be a defensive replacement off the bench.

Kendall Diggs is expected to be back in the lineup in right field after missing the Texas Tech games to recover from a nagging shoulder injury. Jayson Jones could be the starter in left field after he had two doubles against the Raiders on Tuesday night and got on base twice Wednesday being hit by pitches and scoring a run.

Including a start in right field against San Jose State, Holt has started at five defensive positions this season. He's the first Razorback to start at five spots on defense in the same season since at least 2014 based on Arkansas' statistics going back to that year.

"First off, he's a great athlete," Stovall said. "Probably one of the best athletes we have on our team. He could play all nine positions.

"He's a really good teammate. He felt like he probably should have been in there [starting], but just because he wasn't doesn't mean that he's a bad teammate or anything.

"He's a great leader for our dugout. He's like that spark plug that we always talk about. He brings a lot of energy, plays at 100%, goes all out.

"It doesn't surprise me at all that he's in the outfield. He looks like he's played there his whole career. I'm super happy for him."

In Holt's past six game,s he's batting .318 (7 for 22) with 2 walks, 3 RBI and 2 runs.

"Even when he wasn't playing, he was cheering guys on and staying in the game," Van Horn said. "Ready to pinch-hit or go in.

"The coaches -- and I'm sure the players -- really appreciate that. They'll pull for him.

"He's a good player. We were just trying to figure out how to get him in the lineup."

Now that Holt has shown he can play in the outfield, he might be there to stay.





Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn said he likes what he’s seen in the outfield from Peyton Holt (above), who batted .392 in 31 games last season. “He’s athletic,” Van Horn said of Holt’s ability to make the adjustment to playing in the outfield. “He runs well and it looks like he’s been seeing the ball well. (AP/Michael Woods)





