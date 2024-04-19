Winning single sends Maumelle by Nashville

Maumelle capped a home-and-home softball series with Nashville in dramatic fashion Thursday night.

It took the full seven innings, but Lacy Hilpert's walk-off RBI single allowed the Lady Hornets to grab a 2-1 victory on senior night.

Both teams entered with double-digit win streaks, with Maumelle (19-3-1) riding an 11-game run and Nashville (12-4) winning its past 13 contests. But it was the Lady Hornets who kept their surge alive and completed a two-game season sweep over the Scrapperettes.

Maumelle Coach Jarred White said that he was happy to have Hilpert, who was an in-season transfer.

"Lacy Hilpert transferred in during Christmas time from Maumelle Charter," he said. "She's played great on third base, and she hits the ball. She comes in every Sunday and puts in extra time."

Although Hilpert's timely hit was what sealed the victory, pitching and defense was at the forefront. Pitchers were able to get out of jams repeatedly for both Maumelle and Nashville, particularly the Scrapperettes' Nancy Worthington, who finished with seven strikeouts.

Maumelle's starting pitcher Gracie Keeling recorded six strikeouts of her own and earned the win.

"Gracie Keeling went seven innings, and absolutely dominated in a bounce-back performance," White said. "This is what I need from Gracie Keeling. She struggled Wednesday night finding her spots, but that happens. [Thursday], she was really good."

Nashville Coach Boomer Brown spoke to the quality of opponent the Scrapperettes faced, the growth of his team and how they handled the competition.

"Super proud of my team," he said. "We've come a long way since we've played Maumelle in week one. We had a lot of errors in that first game, and this one was clean as far as defense goes.

"Nancy did a great job getting ahead in the counts. They're a really good ball club, and one through nine they can put it into play."

In the top of the third inning, Emalea Bailey put Nashville on the board with an RBI single that scored Natalie Nolte from second base. In the bottom of that inning, Maumelle answered as Hilpert collected the first of her two RBI with a double that brought home Payton Hester.

The game was meaningful for White, who mentioned that his late father was a Nashville native.

"My dad passed away last year, and he's actually from Nashville, so that's why I scheduled them twice," he said. "I wanted to play them down there for my family, and then here for my mom."

Being able to see quality pitching was also key, Brown said, particularly as they approach postseason play.

"The pitching is something that we wanted to see, and [Maumelle] has two good ones," Brown said. "This is only going to pay off for us in the long run. If we want to get to regionals and have a strong showing in the state tournament, it's going to take facing good pitchers like that to do it."