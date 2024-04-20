Arkansas state trooper on leave after shooting, wounding of homicide suspect in Pine Bluff

A state trooper was placed on paid leave Friday after being involved in the non-fatal shooting of a Pine Bluff man wanted on murder charges, a news release from Arkansas State Police states.

The trooper, who was not identified in the release, helped Pine Bluff police arrest Derrick Stidum, 19, who fled from police in a stolen vehicle sometime before 10:50 a.m. Friday, the release states. The trooper was reportedly off-duty and had been at a Pine Bluff police training event.

The release did not clearly state that the trooper shot Stidum, but it did not mention any of the Pine Bluff officers involved being a part of the investigation into the shooting. Authorities said Stidum was resisting arrest after crashing near the intersection of East 11th Avenue and Ohio Street and fleeing on foot near Nebraska Street with a passenger.

The release did not indicate that Stidum was armed at the time of his arrest. He was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Jefferson Regional Medical Center and now faces charges of theft by receiving and fleeing. Capital murder charges were pending, according to the release.

The homicide for which Stidum faces charges was not clear from the release.