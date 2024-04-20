Bathhouse winner gets Preakness spot

HOT SPRINGS -- The second running of the $200,000 Bath House Row today at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort carries with it a fees-paid berth to the Preakness Stakes, the second jewel of the Triple Crown on May 18 at Pimlico in Baltimore.

Not surprisingly, three trainers with Oaklawn-raced Kentucky Derby qualifiers are represented in the field of eight 3-year-olds.

Steve Asmussen, whose Red Route One won the inaugural Bath House Row, entered meet winner Informed Patriot and Imperial Gun, who were respectively fifth and seventh (through a rival's disqualification) in the $1.5 million Grade I Arkansas Derby on March 30. Brad Cox stretches out second-race maiden winner Militant from his 1 1/16-mile score on the Derby undercard. Ken McPeek wheels back Gould's Gold, another March 30 winner, and Fair Grounds maiden-breaker Count Dracula.

All three trainers are pointing horses to the $5 million Kentucky Derby, with Cox and McPeek winning 3-year-old stakes at Oaklawn. Brent and cousin Lance Gasaway own Goldencents and also race Grade III Southwest winner and Arkansas Derby show horse Mystik Dan, trained by Fort Chaffee-born McPeek.

Also in the Bath House Row, the ninth of 12 races on today's card, are Feb. 18 Oaklawn maiden winner Brilliant Man for Chris Hartman, two-time meet winner Maximus Magic for Norm McKnight and Willy D's for Canadian owner Bruno Schickedanz and trainer and co-owner Greg Compton.

VALLEY OF THE VAPORS

Trainers to battle again

Going at each other with hammer and tongs at Oaklawn since December, trainers Steve Asmussen and Ken McPeek are not slowing down with three weeks left in the season.

They total five of the 11 entered in today's second running of the $200,000 Valley of the Vaports, a one-mile event for 3-year-old fillies. McPeek sends out meet winner Under the Palms and out-of-town maiden-breakers I'm A Mess and Winnable. Asmussen counters with last-out Oaklawn allowance winner Neom Beach, the rail-sitter and with Joel Rosario aboard, and local stakes campaigner Tx Women for Arts.

Midshipman's Dance broke her maiden at Oaklawn on Dec. 16 and took the $150,000 Mockingbird next time out. She then placed fifth to maiden winner Lemon Muffin in the Grade III Honeybee on Feb. 24. The daughter of Breeders' Cup winner Midshipman now lists Wade Rarick as trainer (replacing Robertino Diodoro) for owners including Little Rock attorney John Holleman. Ramon Vazquez keeps the mount, breaking from post two.

Randy Morse trains Blue Squall, no worse than third in four local starts with back-to-back stakes seconds. Cristian Torres, who rode Tapwrit's daughter in her Jan. 24 maiden victory, stays aboard.

California-based trainer Leonard Powell sends in Sakura Blossom, a Classic Empire filly,with a Santa Anita maiden victory and a minor stakes win at Turf Paradise. Juan Hernandez, with two Grade I wins at the meet for Bob Baffert, picks up the mount. Sakura Blossom goes off Lasix as do Neom Beach, John Ortiz-trained Oaklawn maiden winner Merasol Sugar, Under the Palms and I'm a Mess.

Todd Fincher keeps Candy Aisle around after placing ninth in the Grade II Fantasy on March 30, won by McPeek-trained Thorpedo Anna.