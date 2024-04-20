Blaze damages hotel featured in film

GOVERNMENT CAMP, Ore. -- Firefighters doused a late-night fire at Oregon's historic Timberline Lodge -- featured in Stanley Kubrick's 1980 film "The Shining" -- before it caused significant damage.

The fire Thursday night was confined to the roof and attic of the lodge, 60 miles east of Portland, and it may have been caused by embers from the large stone fireplace, the lodge said on Facebook. Damage appeared "somewhat minimal," it said.

"Timberline employees, Hoodland Fire, Clackamas County and Gresham first responders did an amazing job," the lodge said. "The process, communication and containment saved the Historic Timberline Lodge from what could have been a much worse outcome."

No injuries were reported. Guests were provided other accommodations, and the lodge was closed until further notice. The Mount Hood ski area was also closed Friday.

Kubrick used the exterior of the lodge as a stand-in for the Overlook Hotel in "The Shining," a psychological horror movie based on a 1977 Stephen King novel of the same name.

Judge pushes back Sen. Melendez's trial

NEW YORK -- The start of New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez's bribery trial was pushed back a week to mid-May after lawyers agreed Friday that the extra days would aid trial preparation.

U.S. District Judge Sidney Stein changed from May 6 to May 13 the start of jury selection during a pretrial hearing in Manhattan. Menendez was allowed to participate in the conference by telephone after his lawyers said a late night Thursday in the U.S. Senate made it impossible for him to attend the Friday morning hearing.

Menendez and two New Jersey businessmen pleaded innocent to charges that cash, gold bars and a luxury car were given to Menendez and his wife since 2017 in return for the Democratic senator carrying out political favors.

Menendez's wife Nadine, who also pleaded innocent, will not go on trial until July at the earliest because she faces medical issues.

A third businessman, Jose Uribe, has pleaded guilty to bribery charges and agreed to testify against the others at trial.

Court: Texas bar can sanction Paxton

AUSTIN -- A Texas appeals court ruled that Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton can face discipline from the state bar association over his failed effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

A disciplinary committee of the State Bar of Texas accused Paxton in 2022 of making fraud claims in a lawsuit that questioned President Joe Biden's victory. On Thursday, a three-judge panel of the 5th District Court of Appeals said Paxton can be sanctioned by the committee because the lawsuit seeks to punish him in his personal capacity as an attorney and not as a public official.

"The focus of the commission's allegations is squarely on Paxton's alleged misconduct -- not that of the state," Judge Erin Nowell, an elected Democrat, wrote in the 2-1 opinion.

The lone Republican on the panel, Judge Emily Miskel, was in dissent.

A spokesperson for the State Bar of Texas and the committee accusing Paxton declined to comment on the ruling.

The state bar's disciplinary group's punishments against an attorney can range from a written admonition to a suspension or disbarment.

Paxton is not required to have bar membership to serve as attorney general.

State bar officials began investigating complaints over Paxton's election lawsuit in 2021. A similar disciplinary proceeding was launched by the group against Paxton's top deputy. That case awaits a ruling by the Texas Supreme Court.

Oklahoma City marks bomb anniversary

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Federal officials are resolved never to allow a terrorist attack like the Oklahoma City bombing to happen again, deputy Homeland Security adviser Caitlin Durkovich told survivors and loved ones of the 168 people killed in the April 19, 1995, bombing Friday.

"What happened here in Oklahoma still rests heavy in our hearts. ... What transpired here 29 years years ago remains the deadliest act of homegrown terrorism in U.S. history," Durkovich said in front of a field of 168 bronze chairs, each engraved with the name of a bombing victim, at the Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum.

The ceremony began with 168 seconds of silence for each of those killed and ended with the reading of the names of each of the victims.

Durkovich was joined by Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt and Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt for the 29th anniversary of the attack on the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building.

"This is a place where Americans killed Americans," and the lessons learned after the bombing should be used to address the "political vitriol" of today, Holt said.

Hatred of the federal government motivated former Army soldier Timothy McVeigh and co-conspirator Terry Nichols to commit the attack. McVeigh was convicted, sentenced to death and executed by lethal injection in 2001. Nichols was sentenced to life in prison.



